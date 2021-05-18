Parisella named North Haven’s boys soccer coach

North Haven has promoted John Parisella to its varsity boys soccer head coaching position, school athletic director Steven Blumenthal announced Tuesday.

Parisella has spent the past four seasons as an assistant varsity coach at the school. He has more than 35 years of experience, including his first coaching go-around at North Haven as an assistant in the fall of 1985 under Joe Janush.

Parisella has coached all age groups in the North Haven Soccer Club and spent the last 15 years as the club’s Director of Coaching. Parisella replaces Reid Chieffo.

“We are excited to have Coach Parisella instill a competitive culture in which players are held accountable in all aspects of their experience,” Blumenthal said in a statement.

Parisella played at Eastern Connecticut State University.

