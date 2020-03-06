Palmieri named Gatorade Connecticut Girls Basketball Player of the Year

Allie Palmieri of Greens Farms Academy is the 2019-20 Gatorade Connecticut Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

Palmieri is the first Gatorade Connecticut Girls Basketball Player of the Year to be chosen from Greens Farms Academy since it has been awarded beginning in 2007.

The award recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.

The 5-foot-10 junior guard averaged 24.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 3.9 steals and 1.3 blocks through 25 games.

Palmieri was a 2019 CHSCA All-State selection while playing for Trumbull.

Palmieri is now a finalist for the Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year award to be announced later in March.

She has volunteered as a math tutor at Bridgeport’s Classical Studies Magnet Academy. She has also donated her time on behalf of the Nichols Improvement Association’s Jingle Bell Run and as a coach with the InSports Skills Basketball Clinic.

Palmeiri has maintained a 3.99 GPA in the classroom. She has verbally committed to play basketball on scholarship at Boston College beginning in the fall of 2021.

