Our favorite virtual catches, video messages and more

High school teams and organizations across the state have come up with some creative ways to stay together while still practicing social distancing over the past few weeks.
Here are some of our favorites.
If you’d to share a video from your team or school did, please let us know @gametimect on Twitter or Instagram.
BASEBALL
For Love Of The Game ⚾️#ctbase pic.twitter.com/LUb3h4lgIP
— Cheshire Academy Athletics (@CACats1794) April 7, 2020
FIELD HOCKEY
GIRLS LACROSSE
Here is an updated version of our Girls Lacrosse "Togetherness" activity. Let's work together to get all of our athletes back on their fields of competition as quickly as possible. #TrojanPride#TraditionNeverGraduates#StayHome#CTWillPlayAgain pic.twitter.com/m5U7UOVRUS
— WestonAthletics (@WestonAthletics) April 7, 2020
GIRLS TENNIS
Great job girls tennis ! pic.twitter.com/RhqQ4kYhS2
— Fitch Athletics (@FitchAthletics) April 6, 2020
SOFTBALL
SJ softball taking advantage of the beautiful day today! We were to host Newtown today!! Keeping our fingers crossed miss coaching this great group!! #CTWillPlayAgain #ciac #GameTime pic.twitter.com/vSR7IpYrDI
— Coach Babineau (@stjoessoftball) April 7, 2020
ECC Softball has a great message for everyone! #CTWillPlayAgain @ciacsports @GameTimeCT @GameDayCT @thedayct @NFP_CTEast #ctsb @sports_NB @CTSportsWriters pic.twitter.com/mqljH1xEIG
— ECC Athletics (@GoECCAthletics) April 4, 2020
#CTWillPlayAgain #ctsb #ctgsb
We’ll Be Back. pic.twitter.com/OkVarFQcwg
— SHS Softball (@shssoftball2019) March 31, 2020
Let’s help spread something different.#letsplaycatch challenge accepted pic.twitter.com/LSwQqzYIdE
— CHS Ram Softball (@CHSRamsSoftball) March 28, 2020
Let’s make a thread right here!! As soon as you make your video post it down below!!! @mirandaa0322 @WTFDLANCERSOFT1 @fitchsoftball @Montville_SB @jan_voland @GriswoldSports @ledyardsports @WhalerAthletics @KHS_Athletics1 @NFA_Wildcats pic.twitter.com/qmZE252yGC
— Tori LoPresto (@tor_lo10) March 22, 2020
Wildcats are ready to play! pic.twitter.com/oKZas1NBCL
— NFA Wildcats (@NFA_Wildcats) March 26, 2020
We may not be able to start our season today but we are still doing stuff as a team in the mean time! Introducing some of our Fitch Softball players for 2020!! Keep the trend going! @FitchAthletics @GoECCAthletics @ciacsb pic.twitter.com/wUpA0pSpB4
— Fitch Softball (@fitchsoftball) March 22, 2020
Lancer Softball making the most of our mandatory hibernation…. Reflecting on 2019, still hopeful for 2020!!#lancerstogether @lancer_sports1@GoECCAthletics @vickieattheday@GameTimeCT@ciacsports@fitchsoftball @LHSball14 @HGCSHOULE pic.twitter.com/eBLs2c0cGf
— WTFDLANCERSOFTBALL (@WTFDLANCERSOFT1) March 24, 2020
LOOKING BACK
OVERVIEW
@WPS_CT Spring Athletes sending an important message to Stay Home and Stay Safe. Thank you to our health care workers for all you do! #CTWillPlayAgain @GoECCAthletics @thedayct @ciacsports @NBCConnecticut @WFSBnews @WTNH @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/wij1RZMBuQ
— Waterford Athletics (@lancer_sports1) April 7, 2020
We can't wait to see you back on those fields! #ctwillplayagain (Video credit to @chris2mariani) pic.twitter.com/QySuyNxfA5
— JLHS Booster Club (@JLHSBoosterClub) April 2, 2020
Our field lights will be on nightly at 20:20 for 20 minutes to honor all students, especially our seniors. We're proud to be part of the #BeTheLight movement. What a sight and sound, thanks to two members of our marching band. @GameDayCT @ciacsports @GoECCAthletics @BCgenius pic.twitter.com/wHSHw897cX
— NFA Wildcats (@NFA_Wildcats) April 10, 2020