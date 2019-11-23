Ouellette rises to the occasion as Stafford co-op beats SMSA and keeps playoff hopes alive









































HARTFORD – The Stafford co-op football team lives to see another week.

Having to win to keep their playoff hopes alive, the Bulldogs rose to the challenge and held off the SMSA co-op 21-15 on Friday night at Dillon Stadium.

With a win next Thursday against the Windsor Locks co-op the Bulldogs (7-2) can punch their ticket to the Class S playoffs for the third-straight season.

After losing several players to graduation a year ago, the Bulldogs didn’t know what to expect from their team.

“We shouldn’t even be here” Stafford co-op QB Tyler Ouellette said after his teams 21-15 win over SMSA that puts Stafford one win away from the Class S playoffs #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/etx3QIU72H — Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) November 23, 2019

“We kind of felt that way earlier in the season, we didn’t know what we were,” Stafford coach Brian Mazzone said. “Now when it’s do or die time there’s no pressure because no one expected it, I don’t think they expected to be here.

“I didn’t, so when we’re in this position it’s almost easy for them.”

The Bulldogs jumped out to a 21-0 lead at halftime, highlighted by the play of quarterback Tyler Ouellette.

It was a big step for Ouellette, who had struggled the past three games.

“We just told him to go have fun, don’t put pressure on yourself,” Mazzone said. “When he threw that first one, we were like he’s back, he’s back. We haven’t seen that in three weeks.”

Oulette to Briggs again and it’s 14-0 Stafford leading SMSA with 57 seconds left in half #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/gmeVQkDm17 — Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) November 22, 2019

Ouellette linked up with sophomore Logan Briggs for two scores in the second quarter.

“We just really want to punch teams in the mouth and hopefully they quit,” Briggs said. “SMSA, they did quit until the third quarter and they brought it back and it scared us. But it’s really important to get a hot start.”

SMSA scored on a 50-yard touchdown from Devin Hill to Julian Ryans and then Stafford jumped on its own fumble in the end zone, giving them a safety.

“It got hairy there, we were up 21-0 and we started making mistakes,” Mazzone said.

The Tigerhawks made it a one-score game early in the fourth when Hill hit Quinton Jones to pull them within one score, but when the Bulldogs needed a play to be made, they stepped up.

With SMSA driving in the fourth with seven minutes left in the game, Ouellette jumped up and intercepted a Hill pass.

SMSA still in it as Hill hits Quinton Jones for TD. It’s 21-15 Stafford leading with 1028 left #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/AjlC8fQ9AY — Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) November 23, 2019

“I saw that thing go up in the air and I knew the guy running the wheel was right behind me, so I had inside leverage,” Ouellette said. “As soon as I saw it, I made a play. I saw it in the air and I got as high as I could.”

The Bulldogs would take over with 6:23 left in the game and never gave the Tigerhawks the ball back.

They converted on two fourth-and-short plays to seal the game.

“When we needed plays, guys made them, when we needed them, guys stepped up and made plays,” Mazzone said.

SMSA (8-2) had a chance to clinch a spot in the Class M playoffs with a win, now the Tigerhawks will have to sit at home and wait for their fate to be determined.

“We’re going to be back on Monday and we’re going practice with the intention to play,” SMSA coach Kevin Quinn said. “We’re going to do the same thing Tuesday and we’re going to do the same thing Wednesday. Then I’ll make the call and we’ll see what happens.

“If the football gods work out, I told them you don’t get many second chances in football, but if we’re blessed to get a second chance we’re going to take full advantage of it and we’ll be ready to do.”

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Stafford’s Tyler Ouellette. The senior threw two touchdowns, had one interception, recovered a fumble and converted on a fourth and short on the final drive.

Stafford co-op sophomore Logan Briggs (2 TDs) talks about his teams hot start offensively tonight #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/KIDYETjcZB — Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) November 23, 2019

Stafford/East Windsor/Somers 21, SMSA/University/Classical 15

ST 0 14 7 0 – 21

SM 0 0 8 7 – 15

ST – Logan Briggs 40-yard catch from Tyler Ouellette (Linards Bekeris kick)

ST – Briggs 20-yard catch from Ouellette (Bekeris kick)

ST – Mark Mclaughlin 1-yard run (Bekeris kick)

SM – Julian Ryans 50-yard catch from Devin Hill (kick no good)

SM – Safety

SM – 25-yard catch by Quinton Jones from Devin Hill (Aaron Wood kick)

Stafford 7-2, SMSA 8-2