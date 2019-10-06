Ouellette powers Stafford co-op in emotional win over Valley Regional co-op





































































































STAFFORD – It was an emotional week for the Stafford/East Windsor/Somers football program.

The death of coach Brian Mazzone’s father, Gary Mazzone, in Wednesday’s B-17 crash at Bradley Airport weighed heavy on the players hearts.

“I told these guys that I worried that they felt they were going to have to win for me,” Mazzone said. “I reiterated it so many times I don’t need a win, I don’t need you to win, I don’t need you to do anything.

“I just need you to play tough, have great sportsmanship and be good teammates. That’s all I needed. I don’t need a win.”

The Bulldogs though played with their hearts and beat Valley Regional/Old Lyme 21-7 on Saturday afternoon.

“We all love and cared for Gary and we just wanted to come out and try our best for him,” Stafford quarterback Tyler Ouellete said. “Win or lose we just wanted to try out hardest, we didn’t care about a win or loss. We wanted to put our effort out there and go all out.”

“My dad was full of life…” Stafford co-op coach Brian Mazzone talks about his father Gary, who died earlier this week. #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/mpOtKMfvLW — Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) October 5, 2019

Ouellette threw for three touchdowns, but none was bigger than the first one.

Staring at a fourth down around midfield, after a scoreless first quarter, Brian Mazzone opted to call for a fake punt.

“We needed a spark,” he said.

The fake worked to perfection and Evan McKay caught the pass and took off up the field for a big gain and the first down.

“It really energized us,” he said.

The next play Ouellette connected with Logan Briggs for a 20-yard touchdown.

Stafford scores as Tyler Ouellette hits Logan Briggs for 20 yard TD. XP good #cthsfb Stafford 7, Valley 0 with 11:38 left in half pic.twitter.com/t28o20fq8n — Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) October 5, 2019

Later in the quarter Ouellette hooked up with Tristian Julian for an 84-yard score.

“I hucked it as high as I could. I knew that safety was coming right down,” Ouellette said. “I was fully confident my receiver would get there.”

A big hell yeah from Mazzone after Stafford’s Tyler Ouellette hits Tristian Julian for an 84-yard TD. XP good #cthsfb Stafford leads Valley 14-0 with 4 mins left in half pic.twitter.com/jc8t706rEN — Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) October 5, 2019

Valley Regional got on the board in the third quarter when quarterback Colbe Andrew scampered in from 20 yards out.

Stafford scored on its next drive as Ouellette hit Trentin Kology for a 16-yard touchdown to put the game away.

“That was a crucial one,” Valley Regional coach Tim King said. “We were hoping to get a stop and we just didn’t.

“They made plays and we didn’t. That’s the bottom line.”

QUOTABLE

“We know he hates to miss practice, so we knew he wouldn’t be full-fledged at practice, but we knew that we had to pick him up because he supported us all this time. We knew we had to come through and support him. It was great to see him here,” – Stafford co-op quarterback and captain Tyler Ouellette about having coach Brian Mazzone at the game on Saturday.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Tyler Ouellette, Stafford: The senior threw for three touchdowns and rushed for crucial first downs late in the game.

Stafford/East Windsor/Somers 21, Valley Regional/Old Lyme 7

STAFFORD 0 14 0 7 – 21

VALLEY REGIIONAL 0 0 7 0 – 7

S – Logan Briggs 20-yard catch from Tyler Ouellette (kick good)

S – Tristian Julian 84-yard catch from Ouellette (kick good)

V – Colbe Andrews 26-yard run (kick good)

S – Trentin Kology 16-yard catch from Ouellete (kick good)

Records: Stafford/East Windsor/Somers 2-1, Valley Regional/Old Lyme 2-2