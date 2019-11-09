Onside kick sparks North Haven in win over previously unbeaten Sheehan

NORTH HAVEN — With a tie game at the half, North Haven senior Joseph Vitale was aware his team was prepared to start the second half with an onside kick. Not only was Vitale ready, he recovered the loose ball, setting the tone for the remainder of the game.

Scoring 21 points in the second half, including a touchdown after Vitale’s recovery, North Haven topped previously undefeated Sheehan 28-14 in a Southern Connecticut Conference interdivision contest at Mike Vanacore Field in North Haven Friday evening.

“We came out in the second half definitely ready to go,” Vitale said after his team won on Senior Night. “It was our last game on this field and we knew we had to get it done. Sheehan played a heck of a game and is a heck of a team. We were able to make some big plays.”

Playing without senior Terrence Bogan, who was out with an undisclosed injury, the Titans never seemed to get on track despite the stellar running of Jordan Davis and passing of Kyle Simmons. Sheehan was hurt with penalties throughout the contest, and three costly turnovers.

“We had some opportunities, but we hurt ourselves with either turnovers or penalties,” Sheehan coach John Ferrazzi said. “We had some breakdowns that we had to fix at the half. They made some big third down plays and that kept their offense on the field. When that happens, they wear you down.”

Justin White in from 9 yards out. NH leads Sheehan 14-7 with 8:30 left 3rd qtr. #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/69sGadOzC7 — Mike Madera (@MikeMadera2) November 9, 2019

After Vitale’s recovery, the Indians needed just seven plays to march 48 yards, capped with a 9-yard touchdown run by quarterback Justin White 3 minutes, 30 seconds into the second half.

“They are explosive on offense and with their kick return,” North Haven coach Anthony Sagnella said. “We needed to steal a possession. They had the ball before the half and were going to get it to start the second half. We had to give rourselves a shot.”

The Titans (6-1) responded quickly, needing just two plays to even the game at 14 when Davis raced 52 yards for the tying score.

North Haven senior Albert Hooks then took over. Hooks, who finished with 136 yards rushing, raced around the right edge on fourth down and scored from 23 yards out with 3:51 left in the third quarter for a 21-14 advantage.

“We have been fortunate where we have had kids step in,” Sagnella said. “We had a lot of guys play big games tonight. We had some kids step up. We had kids play team first and that is great to see.”

Sheehan had a golden opportunity to even the game, but a sack of Simmons forced a fumble which Vitale recovered to end the threat.

Just five plays later, North Haven (4-4) took a two touchdown lead when Hooks raced in from 44 yards out on the first play of the fourth quarter.

“They are dangerous with the ball,” Vitale said. “We knew we had to make plays. We have some dogs on the line and we were able to come up with the big play there. Sheehan is a great team.”

The first half was a battle of the trenches as each team gained 158 yards of offense, and both defenses forced a pair of fumbles. For the Indians, they might have had the toughest of the four turnovers as a fumble by Hooks as he was running toward the end zone was recovered by the Titans with 1:06 gone by in the second quarter.

Max Augustine runs in from 1 yard out to give North Haven 7-0 lead over Sheehan with 3:57 left in 1st qtr #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/nGGjcJkNPF — Mike Madera (@MikeMadera2) November 9, 2019

Each team fumbled on its opening possession, before the Indians marched 69 yards in 11 plays for a 7-0 lead. Max Augustine, who finished with 82 yards rushing, capped the scoring drive when he ran in from one yard out with 3:57 to go in the quarter.

Davis immediately answered the touchdown by the Indians when he returned the ensuing kickoff for the Titans 57 yards to the North Haven 23. Four plays later, Simmons hit Riley Bjornberg on fourth down for a 23-yard touchdown pass to even the game at seven with 1:38 left in the opening quarter.

Simmons, who finished with 157 yards in the air, was impressive in the first half as he was 8-of-9 for 120 yards, while Davis ran for 129 yards in the loss.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Anthony Vitale, North Haven: Senior recovered an onside kick to start the second half, then recovered a Sheehan fumble late in the third quarter to stall a Sheehan scoring opportunity.

QUOTABLE

“They are an excellent football team. They make plays on offense. It was nice to see the guys come together, put their personal lives on hold, and play a great team game.” — North Haven coach Anthony Sagnella

NORTH HAVEN 28, SHEEHAN 14

SHEEHAN7 0 7 0 — 14

NORTH HAVEN7 0 14 7 — 28

N — Max Augustine 1 run (Chase DiCarlo kick) 3:57

H — Kyle Simmons to Riley Bjornberg 23 pass (Garrett Molampy) 1:38

N — Justin White 9 run (Chase DiCarlo kick) 8:30

S — Jordan Davis 52 run (Molampy kick) 8:04

N — Albert Hooks 23 run (DiCarlo kick) 3:51

N — Albert Hooks 44 run (DiCarlo kick) 11:51

Records: Sheehan 6-1; North Haven 4-4