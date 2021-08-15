Onofrio returns to Sacred Heart Academy, named new head softball coach

3 1 of 3 Contributed photo Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Submitted photo Show More Show Less 3 of 3





Former Sacred Heart Academy shortstop Maegan Onofrio, who helped lead the SHArks to the CIAC Class M softball title as a player in 2011, loved the sport so much that even as a teenager she considered her options after her playing days.

“I have always had a passion for softball,” said Onofrio, who many might remember as Maegan Rodriguez before recently getting married. “Realistically, you know your playing days will eventually come to an end. But in the back of my mind I always thought about being a head softball coach, to have the opportunity to share my experience and knowledge to help softball players become great athletes and great people.”

Onofrio’s dream became reality as she heads back to her alma mater. Sacred Heart Academy athletic director Ray Degnan announced that Onofrio has been selected as the next Sacred Heart Academy head coach.

“I am so excited to have this opportunity, but even more excited because I get to come back home with my first head coaching job at Sacred Heart Academy,” Onofrio said. “I get to go back to where I played and had some of the best experiences of my life. As a junior, winning the 2011 Class M title was so exciting, not just to win the title, but we won the title as the 23rd seed.”

After high school Onofrio played softball at Western Connecticut State. In 2017 she became an assistant softball coach at Sacred Heart Academy and in the 2021 season she was an assistant softball coach at North Branford.

“While the narrative of the Class M state champion returning 10 years later to pilot the program for which she played is not lost on me, it certainly was not one of the driving reasons for my hiring Maegan,” Degnan said. “Beyond her unquestionable knowledge of the game, both as a player and coach, Maegan possesses many abstract and intangible skills necessary to successfully coach the youth of today.

“Maegan is a great leader, she communicates well, she connects with her players on multiple levels, she is both compassionate and passionate. The best compliment I can give is my confidence that we have the best person in place to ensure Sacred Heart Academy softball is a force and an immense source of pride for the coming season and many, many more after that.”

Onofrio met with the seniors on the team after being named coach.

“I met with the seniors to introduce myself and to be honest I’m not sure how many of them knew about my experience playing at Sacred Heart Academy,” Onofrio said. “We had a great meeting and I asked them for their ideas and input. We seem to all be on the same page with the goal to work hard and play as a cohesive unit.

“They suggested that the team use the school’s weight room two or three days a week and I told them I am all for it. The thing is, when it comes to the percentages, softball is a game of failure. You aren’t going to get a hit every at bat and sometimes you don’t make all the plays. The key is to look at how many times you fail compared to how many times you succeed and learn from that. It helps you grow.”