On final play, Newtown wins state title on seventh anniversary of Sandy Hook shooting

TRUMBULL — Top-seeded Newtown scored on the final play of the Class LL state championship game, Saturday, on a 36-yard scoring pass down the right sideline to lead the Nighthawks to a 13-7 win over Darien.

Quarterback Jack Street connected with wide receiver Riley Ward through a dense fog on the seventh anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. The state title is the first for Newtown since 1992, and set off an emotional celebration. Ward ripped off his helmet and ran through the end zone as teammates chased him through the end zone, many tossing their helmets high in to the air as well.