On final play, Newtown wins state title on anniversary of Sandy Hook

The Newtown football team celebrates its 13-7 win over Darien in the CIAC Class LL football championship on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Trumbull High School in Trumbull, Conn. The Newtown football team celebrates its 13-7 win over Darien in the CIAC Class LL football championship on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Trumbull High School in Trumbull, Conn. Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close On final play, Newtown wins state title on seventh anniversary of Sandy Hook shooting 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

TRUMBULL — Top-seeded Newtown scored on the final play of the Class LL state championship game, Saturday, on a 36-yard scoring pass down the right sideline to lead the Nighthawks to a 13-7 win over Darien.

Quarterback Jack Street connected with wide receiver Riley Ward through a dense fog on the seventh anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. The state title is the first for Newtown since 1992, and set off an emotional celebration. Ward ripped off his helmet and ran through the end zone as teammates chased him through the end zone, many tossing their helmets high in to the air as well.

WOW! Holy crap. Newtown wins the CLASSS LL title 13-7 over Darien I’m the final play Jack Street hits Riley Ward for 36-yard TD #cthsfb Newtown’s first state title since 1992 pic.twitter.com/BfSMc0rNIy — Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) December 14, 2019

NEWTOWN 13, DARIEN 7

DARIEN 0 7 0 0 – 7

NEWTOWN 0 0 0 13 – 13

DAR – Ryan Mulliken 17 pass from Peter Graham (Garrett Martin kick), 5:17

NEW – Riley Ward 75 pass from Jack Street (Logan Ashby kick), 5:02

NEW – Ward 36 pass from Street, 0:00

STATISTICS

Rushing

DAR – Will Kirby 24-114; Aaron Sears 1-(-2); Graham 6-(-6)

NEW – Miles Ricks 18-48; Jared Dunn 1-36; Luke Hannan 1-3; Street 5-(-1); Brandon Lombardo 4-(-7)

Passing

DAR – Graham 15-37, 129 yds.

NEW – Street 6-18, 142 yds.; Lombardo 3-7, 17 yds.

Receiving

DAR – Jackson Peters 2-35; Mulliken 3-28; Kirby 2-28; Austin Dehmel 1-19; Sean Gifford 4-10; Michael Minicus 3-9

NEW – Ward 5-145; Aiden Foss 1-13; Jack Zingaro 2-4; Ricks 1-(-3)