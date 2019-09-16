Staples High School's Benjamin Feuer and Danbury High School's Christofer Carrasco push each other in a game played at Mill Ridge School in Danbury. Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 Staples High School's Benjamin Feuer and Danbury High School's Christofer Carrasco push each other in a game played at Mill Ridge School in Danbury. Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 Photo: Scott Mullin / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Scott Mullin / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 15 Caption Close Oliveira’s goal, Danbury’s defense down Staples 1 / 15 Back to Gallery

DANBURY — Two games in and what most predicted about the Danbury boys soccer team is coming to fruition.

Scoring on the Hatters is going to be a difficult task this season.

Danbury pitched another shutout against a fellow FCIAC playoff contender Monday as Lucas Oliveira’s strike early in the second half sealed a 1-0 win over Staples at Mill Ridge Primary.

Led by senior captains Aidan Coleman, Tyler Warren and Joe Mooney — along with junior goalie Matt Silva — Danbury was composed on defense as the Wreckers sent waves of pressure. Danbury notched a 3-0 win over Darien to start the season last Friday.

“We do have pace, size, strength and quality in defense,” said Hatters coach Antony Howard. “Tyler, Aidan and Joe are three of the best defenders I’ve had at the school. That allows us to have that technical luxury in front of them.”

The Wreckers controlled play for periods thanks to their pressure across the field — a staple that is always noted by the opposition — but were unable to find the breakthrough.

“They press the most out of any team in the FCIAC, maybe even the state,” Warren said. “You have to get your head on straight because you’re going to be passing every time. You don’t get time to be on the ball because every time you turn, there’s another player. It’s tough.”

Chances arrived late on with both teams fatigued; multiple players were sent off for cramps in the final 15 minutes. The Wreckers had an overhead kick go right over the bar with about seven minutes, and Silva had to make several quality stops.

The trip north served as a positive barometer for Staples, which showed once again that the two teams who took the field will be tough outs once October arrives, just like they were a year ago when they occupied the top two spots in the league.

“I thought our organization was excellent,” Staples coach Dan Woog said. “Certainly our defensive work, our ability to compact and speed up front.”

ONE POINT INTO THREE

Danbury was defeated just once during the regular season last year, but five ties left points on the board. The Hatters drew against both the Wreckers and Blue Wave last year, and FCIAC and state tournament losses came after 80 minutes.

“Having a good defense allows us to gamble a little more in the attack,” Howard said. “We always were concerned about scoring goals last year, as I am this year. But we’re throwing a little more caution to the wind. I’m done with overtimes; maybe we can do a bit more in attack.”

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Tyler Warren, Danbury: Several key interceptions — particularly in the first half — were all that separated Staples from opening the deadlock.

QUOTABLE

“I thought we did a pretty did a good job testing them,” Woog said. “We’re young, a work in progress. I have nothing but good things to say about both teams. We always have good battles with them.”

