Old frields, rivals collide as East Catholic beats Northwest Catholic for 4th CCC title in 5 seasons

HARTFORD – The history of Mirabello and Reilly go back decades.

John Mirabello played for Joe Reilly at the former South Catholic High School. Joe’s son Luke watched plenty of dad’s games and watch John tear up the opposition.

Years later, both John and Luke are veteran coaches on opposite sides of the capital city, John at Northwest Catholic, Luke at East Catholic, first as rivals in the Northwest Conference, now again in the Central Connecticut Conference. And all these years later, they battled it out for another conference championship Thursday night.

It was second-seeded East Catholic that prevailed 55-47 over No. 4 Northwest Catholic before a sold-out Babe Allen Fieldhouse (approximately 1,800). East denied NWC its first CCC title.

“It’s not a rivalry. … That’s family. We don’t like playing against each other but we have to,” Mirabello said. “I always say, ‘I want him to win every game except when he plays us’ and he feels the same.”

Said Reilly: “It’s hard to play against a friend, certainly, but at the end of the day, you go out there and do the best that you can. It’s a good problem to have if we are playing against each other for the championship.”

The two parochial programs battled atop the Northwest Conference for years before it disbanded in 2009. Now, it’s been East Catholic and Windsor. East has won four of the last five with only Windsor interrupting the streak last year. East defeated Windsor in last year’s CIAC Division I final at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

In Tuesday’s CCC tournament semifinals, Northwest Catholic handed top seed and top-ranked Windsor its first in-state loss.

Northwest Catholic led by 10 points late in the first half and still had a slim lead early in the fourth quarter. But the Lions (20-4) couldn;t stop Matt Knowling (26 points).

East Catholic’s Matt Knowling on his slight injury scare before going off, finishing with 26, to lead East past NWC and back to the top of the CCC for the fourth time in 5 years #ctbb pic.twitter.com/GrF9O3zN6t — Sean Patrick Bowley (@SPBowley) March 6, 2020

The senior bound for Yale University went down with what he thought was a hyper=extended left knee with 4:18 in the third quarter.

Knowling walked off under his own power, then connected for a trio of 3-point shots, the last tying the game at 40. Matt Houde, who transferred in from Masters in Simsbury then hit a 3 to put East Catholic up for good with 5:12 left.

“We love playing here at Bulkeley. We wanted to come back and finally take care of business. That loss last year (to Windsor) really helped us,” Knowling said. “I was a little nervous (when the injury occurred), but I stood up, I walked it off, so that was good.”

Said Reilly: “When it wasn’t that serious, it certainly was a relief.”

Here was Matt Houde’s go-ahead 3 which broke a 40-40 tie with 5:12 left and ignited East Catholic’s rally to the CCC title. #ctbb pic.twitter.com/xQmITjfnDI — Sean Patrick Bowley (@SPBowley) March 6, 2020

Mirabello knew what was coming: Reilly went to an isolation set with Knowling at the top of the circle. He penetrated the lane, scored an easy basket.

“That’s why we tried to say ahead the whole time,” Mirabello said.

Northwest Catholic only committed three fouls with 3 minutes left. So East spread the floor and ran more than a minute off the clock before the Lions committed the next foul.

“We got enough separation at the end and we kind of built on that and had enough cushion,” Reilly said.

East didn’t get to the 1-and-1 until 66 seconds were left and the Eagles were ahead 50-40.

“They are too good of a team that if you’re not going to play sharp like we didn’t, they are going to take advantage of it,” Mirabello said. “Knowling is as advertised, great kid, great player, but I’m so proud of my kids. We didn’t play as well as we normally have, but this is about getting ready for next week.”

So now its onto the other postseason. East trying to defend in Division I, Northwest Catholic the favorite in Division III. A chance for the two longtime rivals – and friends – to bring home some more hardware.

“We are great friends and I’m always rooting for him,” Reilly said. “I know he is going to do great things for the rest of this month.”

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Matt Knowling, East Catholic: Yale-bound senior had a game-high 26 points, along with eight rebounds, for the Eagles.

QUOTABLE

“You can’t get a better practice situation than what we got here, in front of this crowd with that great of a team.”

Northwest Catholic coach John Mirabello

EAST CATHOLIC 55, NORTHWEST CATHOLIC 47

(at Hartford)

NWC 8-14- 14-11-47

East 7-10-20-18-55

NORTHWEST CATHOLIC (47)

Landell Green 3 2-3 8, Selwyn Paul 2 0-0 4, Matt Curtis 6 0-0 12, Guy Ragland 6 1-2 13, Hayden Abdullah 4 0-0 10.

EAST CATHOLIC (55)

Chris Jones 0 0-0 0, Matt Knowling 9 4-4 26, Luke Strole 2 2-2 7, Matt Houde 3 0-1 9, Logan Macaluso 1 0-0 2, Brody Limric 5 1-2 11.