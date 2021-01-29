Danny Oglesby enters first season coaching at North Haven well prepared

This wouldn’t be the ideal first season for a high school coach, wondering if there would be a season to begin with and if so, how to coach kids during a pandemic.

Danny Oglesby did the smart thing by doing as much preparation as possible for the two months since getting the North Haven boys basketball job, in hopes that winter season practice would begin on Jan. 19.

“I stayed in close contact with some of the guys on the team and on our coaching staff,” Oglesby said. “I was getting prepared, putting together practice plans and getting things in order of the stuff we want to run on offense and defense, have that ready to go when (the CIAC) did approve the season.”

Oglesby, 37, a former standout at Hamden Hall Country Day, said the school approved the team to allow conditioning the first week in January — two weeks before practice began. So Oglesby was able to have three groups of four players each work out.

It was all held outdoors.

“It made a difference. Those kids are doing better with their conditioning right now and not starting from scratch,” Oglesby said.

After last week’s tryouts, a group of 49 players has been reduced to 28, according to Oglesby. There is just one senior on the squad: JJ Mazzaro, who said he is currently dealing with a right ankle sprain.

“The guys respect me and look to me as a captain to lead,” Mazzaro said. “Even with the injury, I will be there and lead the best I can.”

So it will be a young team in Oglesby’s fist season as a head coach when North Haven opens play Feb. 10 at East Haven.

Oglesby was hired on Nov. 3. He scored 3,049 points while playing at Hamden Hall (1997-2002). He went on to play at both the University of South Florida and Fairfield University.

He played for and coached with Dave Beckerman at Hamden Hall. He remained on the staff when Sean Doherty took over. Oglesby talks with both men on a regular basis.

“They have asked what the team is like and how guys are. They don’t give that much advice, but if I ask, they will definitely give it.”

Oglesby said the transition to wearing masks in practice for the kids has gone fine. Sure, he has to remind the players every so often to wear the mask properly, but other than that, he said there hasn’t been any issues.

“We have built-in mask breaks and they can request mask breaks any time they want to,” Oglesby said. “They have been resilient and have not complained all about weaning their masks. It hasn’t been an issue so far (for the players). Sometimes it’s been a little tough to talk with it on. I make sure I’m not around anyone, say what I have to say and put it back on.”

Said Mazzaro: “It’s a hard transition from not wearing masks to having to run around in them, but it’s not just us, it’s all the teams around the state. I feel that if we do our jobs, keep practicing in the masks and adapting to them quicker than everyone else, it will help us win games this season.”

North Haven will be in the SCC Division C East this season, alongside Hamden, Cheshire, Sheehan and Lyman Hall. A 12-game regular-season schedule awaits and a postseason berth — every SCC team qualifies regardless of record.

“We are pretty young. There are going to be some growing pains,” Oglesby said. “With that, I look forward to what the future loks like. Sophomores and freshmen will play significant minutes. We have a lot to learn together, but I like where the team is and where we are headed.”

