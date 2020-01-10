NWC’s Carucci pours in 29, but Glastonbury eases to seventh-consecutive victory

WEST HARTFORD — It was almost too much, too late, but Northwest Catholic’s all-state guard Erin Carucci was going to keep trying anyway.

As far as Glastonbury was concerned, she was welcome to keep firing away. The Tomahawks had plenty of answers in this early-season CCC showdown of once-beaten teams looking for a signature win to start the new year.

Carucci poured in 29 points on seven 3-pointers, five in the final quarter, but Glastonbury had built a big enough lead to stroll comfortably off of Mirabello Court with a 73-64 victory Thursday night.

Glastonbury got several lights out performances, too. Junior guard Jill Margaglione scored 17, forward Rachel Roman added with 15 and guard Caroline Bassett, whose primary concern was keeping Carucci under wraps, chipped in with 14, including 7-of-8 from the foul line down the stretch.

Glastonbury and its talented of juniors have won seven-straight since its season-opening loss to Newington.

“We talked in the locker room about this being a measuring-stick game, to see where we were at after seven games in,” fourth-year coach Chris Vozzolo said. “We responded.

“Man, Carucci… She hit some shots. But we responded and we responded all night.”

Carucci, however, wasn’t much of a scoring factor until the second half — all seven of her 3-pointers and all but four of her 29 points came after halftime.

“Charlotte’s a really good defender, and we talked about staying disciplined with (Carucci),” Vozzolo said. “She’s a tough guard and credit the rest of our girls. It’s a team effort to guard one girl and it’s a team effort to guard all four of the other ones on Northwest. Even though at the end of the night we gave up some points we defended her well enough.”

Instead, it was Morgan Murphy doing most of NWC’s damage early, scoring 10 of her 15 points in the first quarter.

But Glastonbury had answers with the diminutive Margaglione fearless from outside and Roman scoring inside. They teamed up to stake Glastonbury out to an 18-12 lead and 31-19 at halftime

Caroline Rutenberg led NWC on a mini-run to get the Lions within 31-28 early in the second quarter. But Glastonbury blasted off on a 14-0 run to take control.

Glastonbury leads NWC 18-12 after one. Gbury’s Jillian Margaglione (shown here from way downtown) has 7. NWC’s Morgan Murphy has 10 #ctgb pic.twitter.com/gzJt2mBQkI — Sean Patrick Bowley (@SPBowley) January 10, 2020

Bassett hit a 3-pointer and then Margalione found Olivia Lloyd inside for an easy basket to cap the first half of the run, forcing NWC to take a timeout with Glastonbury up 40-28. The Tomahawks made it a 17-point lead not long afterward.

“We knew we were coming into a hard one,” Margaglione said. “We knew we had to all play together as one. We moved the ball well, which made open shots for almost everyone, including me.”

Then, suddenly, Carucci couldn’t miss. She hit a pair of 3s in the third quarter and then five more in the fourth. Her final 3-pointer of the game put the senior over 1,000 points for her career.

The loss dropped Northwest Catholic to 7-2, which is a marked improvement of last year’s regular season, in which NWC won just eight games before making a run to the Class S semifinals.

“We took this as one of our biggest tests of the season, outside of East Catholic (a 46-39 loss),” said NWC coach Jenniqua Bailey, an NWC alumnus and former 1,000-point scorer herself. It was her sixth game as head coach since taking over for Al Phillips four games into the season.

NWC’s on a run to start 3rd. Caroline Rutenberg takes a feed from Carlucci here for the hoop and the foul. She’s got 4. Carlucci hit a 3. NWC’s within 31-28 now after a LeBrun basket #ctbb pic.twitter.com/qsdd0h6Shu — Sean Patrick Bowley (@SPBowley) January 10, 2020

“It’s a hurtful loss. But it’s something we’ll learn from,” she said. ‘We’ve got some stuff we need to work on in practice. It exposed some stuff that we really need to focus on.”

One of those will likely be foul shots. Northwest Catholic finished just 16-of-33 from the line. “Honestly, I thought we hurt ourselves,” Bailey said.

Lloyd finished with eight points and Hannah Van Dyke had seven for the Glastonbury, which faces rival Hall at home, Norwich Free Academy on the road and then Plainville back home again over a four-day span beginning Monday.

“We’ve got a bunch of girls we think can beat you,” said Vozzolo, whose program is looking to improve upon last year’s 17-7 year, which ended in the Class LL second-round. “We feel like we have a chance to be in the mix at the end of the season.

“We understand we have a lot of growing to do. We’ve got a lot of improvement (to make). But we do feel like we can be in the mix in both our conference and the state.”

GLASTONBURY 73, NORTHWEST CATHOLIC 64

GLASTONBURY (73)

Jill Margaglione 4 7-8 17 Rachel Roman 6 2-2 15 Jaci Bodaj 3 0-0 7 Madison Hill 0 0-0 0 Juliann Mikolaitis 1 0-0 2 Olivia Lloyd 3 2-4 8 Hannah Van Dyke 3 0-0 7 Charlotte Bassett 3 7-8 14 Tiffany Jefferson 1 1-1 3 Rachel Malley 0 0-0 0 Totals: 24 19-23 73

NORTHWEST CATHOLIC (64)

Erin Carucci 8 6-10 29 Nora Staunton 0 3-6 3 Caroline Rutenberg 3 2-4 8 Brianna Lebrun 2 2-8 6 Morgan Murphy 5 2-2 15 Taylor Popella 1 1-3 3 Totals: 19 16-33 64

GLASTONBURY 18 13 19 23 — 73

NORTHWEST CATHOLIC 12 7 18 27 — 64

3-pointers: G–Margaglione 2, Roman, Bodaj, Bassett, Van Dyke; NWC–Carucci 7, Murphy 3. Fouled Out: NWC — Caroline Rutenberg; G–Olivia Lloyd. Records: No