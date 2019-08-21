NVL Football 2019: WOODLAND preview

Vitals

Top Players

Key Losses

RB/DB Edit Krivca, TE/LB Carter Amore, OL/DE Joe Shea, OL/DL Josh Hassan, WR Mike Farina, TE/LB Jason Hicks

Outlook

After a couple of building years for the Hawks, they reached the playoffs in 2018 for the first time in five years, earning three shutout wins. The reward was a visit to a Bloomfield team that rolled to a Class S championship.

The Warhawks topped Woodland in that one. A few standouts have departed, like Edit Krivca, who ran for over 1,500 yards and 21 touchdowns and was named all-state as a defensive back, as well as Josh Hassan, an all-state lineman.

Do they have enough to do it again? They’ve still got some rival coaches’ attention, at least.

That starts behind center, where Tyler Bulinski begins his third year as a starter. He threw for 1,000 yards as a junior.

“He has developed and improved greatly each year,” coach Chris Moffo said. “He is a great leader and hard worker.”

If some key offensive factors have departed, the Hawks have some talent and veterans back in key roles. Palmieri got lots of touches as a freshman, both on the ground and in the passing game. There’s youth up front, though.

Woodland hosts Torrington to open the season Sept. 13, then visits Wilby six nights later. The Hawks opened last season with shutout wins against both teams by a combined 84-0.

As usual, the slate ends with Seymour the night before Thanksgiving, this year at Seymour. Woodland beat the Wildcats last year for the first time since 2014.

Sept. 13 — TORRINGTON,* 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 19 — at Wilby,* 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 27 — at Derby,** 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — at Wolcott,* 6 p.m.

Oct. 11 — ST. PAUL,* 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 25 — SACRED HEART/KAYNOR TECH,* 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 1 — CROSBY,* 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 8 — at Ansonia,** 6 p.m.

Nov. 15 — OXFORD,** 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 27 — at Seymour,** 6 p.m.

Home games in CAPS

*Conference game

**Division game