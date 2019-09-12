NVL Football 2019: WOLCOTT preview

[Vitals]

[Top Players]

[Key Losses]

OL/DL Dean Howell (all-state), LB/OL Jake Filippone (all-state), QB/RB/LB Anthony Ligi (all-state), OL/DL Logan Lussier, RB/LB Jake Sforza, DB/WR Matt Olmstead, WR/DB Nate Olmstead, OL/DL Jared Dunn, WR/DB Mason Desaulniers

[Outlook]

The Eagles have a new coach, Chris Theriault, who has experience as a head coach at Platt Tech among other stops in his coaching career.

There’s a lot new around the Eagles, in fact. They graduated three all-state players from last year’s playoff team: linebacker Jake Filippone, back Anthony Ligi and offensive lineman Dean Howell.

D.J. Barry returns to anchor the line, though. Matt Stoeckert, who saw time at quarterback and receiver, takes over behind center.

Last year’s Eagles qualified for the Class M playoffs despite a forfeit in their ninth game of the season against Sacred Heart/Kaynor Tech, administrators’ response to an incident in the locker room at St. Paul two weeks earlier.

Coach Matt Hove resigned after the season. Not counting the forfeit, his teams went 12-8 on the field in two seasons, including a loss to Sheehan in last year’s Class M semifinals.

The Eagles don’t face perennial NVL power Ansonia, but they have many of the other usual contenders in the first half of their season, visiting Naugatuck on Friday night to open.

Sept. 13 — at Naugatuck**, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 — OXFORD*, 6 p.m.

Sept. 27 — at Torrington**, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — WOODLAND*, 6 p.m.

Oct. 11 — at Seymour*, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 — at Watertown**, 7 p.m.

Nov. 1 — ST. PAUL**, 6 p.m.

Nov. 8 — WCA*, 6 p.m.

Nov. 14 — at Sacred Heart/Kaynor Tech*, 6 p.m.

Nov. 28 — HOLY CROSS*, 10 a.m.

Home games in CAPS

*Conference game

**Division game