NVL Football 2019: WILBY preview

Vitals

COACH — LAMAR KENNEDY (5th year, 1-39)

CONFERENCE — NVL Brass

PLAYOFF CLASS — Class L (602 boys enrollment)

HOME — Municipal Stadium , Waterbury

2018 RECORD — 1-9

2019 OPENER — Sept. 13 at Oxford, 6 p.m.

TEAM WEBSITE — Maxpreps

Top Players

Key Losses

QB Kenneth Figueroa (moved), OLB/RB Erick Pelton, CB/RB Dylen McKitty, C/DE Stefon Morris

Outlook

LaMar Kennedy is going into his fifth season as Wilby’s coach, and former wide receiver David LaBoy will be his fifth starting quarterback.

The best part of that move? Kennedy sees the carousel slowing down.

“David is invested for the long haul,” Kennedy said, “and wants to be a leader, which is what this team needs.”

Kenneth Figueroa’s move out of state sparked that change. Kennedy sees a dynamic athlete in LaBoy, who can run the ball. He’ll be one of seven starters back on offense.

The offense showed up last Sept. 28, when the Wildcats snapped a 33-game losing streak with a 46-14 win over Crosby.

There will be other changes and other moves. Dashaune Wilson, who’s getting looks at the next level, moves from tight end to running back, and other players will get a chance to run the ball, too. Andres Urena looks to be the top receiver and has worked hard, Kennedy said, to get back to the form that put him on the all-city team in 2017.

The defense will build around Wilson, who moves to middle linebacker in the 4-3.

Depth remains a question, with only 30 players in camp to start. The Wildcats hope to pick up a few more when school starts, when there will be not quite three weeks to go before their opener at Oxford on Sept. 13.

Sept. 13 — at Oxford*, 6 p.m.

Sept. 19 — WOODLAND*, 6 p.m.

Sept. 27 — KENNEDY**, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — at Crosby**, 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 — at Derby*, 1 p.m.

Oct. 25 — at Torrington*, 7 p.m.

Nov. 2 — HOLY CROSS**, 1:30 p.m.

Nov. 7 — WATERTOWN*, 6 p.m.

Nov. 15 — at Waterbury Career**, 7 p.m.

Nov. 28 — SACRED HEART/KAYNOR TECH** (at Crosby), 10 a.m.

Home games in CAPS

*Conference game

**Division game