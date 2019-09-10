NVL Football 2019: WATERTOWN preview

[Vitals]

COACH — LUIGI VELARDI (6th year, 20-32)

CONFERENCE — NVL Iron

PLAYOFF CLASS — M ( 415 boys enrollment )

HOME — John J. Mills Complex, Watertown

2018 RECORD — 3-7

2019 OPENER — Sept. 13 vs. Derby, 7 p.m.

TEAM WEBSITE — Maxpreps

[Top Players]

Key Losses

OL/DL Alban Blaceri, OL/DL Charlie Mazzarella (All-NVL Iron), RB/DB Sam St. Hilaire

Outlook

The good news for Watertown is a lot of its team returns. The Indians put together three straight wins last year after an 0-6 start, and even after graduating running back Sam St. Hilaire, they get senior John Terlizzi back from ACL surgery.

They’ve got some younger players coming in who could contribute, and some upperclassmen, too. Some varsity athletes from other sports have joined up. Coach Luigi Velardi expects his team will compete on both sides of the ball.

The tricky part: Watertown’s big losses were on the lines, where Charlie Mazzarella was an all-division player and Alban Blaceri was a key.

Owen Jalbert and Jake Gambee will have to pick up the slack, and juniors Anthony Lattanzio and Ryan Robinson could step into bigger roles.

“How we play this year is put into the hands of my offensive and defensive lines,” Velardi wrote in an email.

Watertown’s other key loss, Velardi wrote: assistant coach George Palomba, who retired after 40 years. “(He’s) not only a great coach,” Velardi said, “but a father figure for us all.”

Two home games start the slate, against Derby on Friday night and St. Paul a week later. Watertown will be home for Thanksgiving against Torrington.

Sept. 13 — DERBY*, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 — ST. PAUL**, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 — at Seymour*, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — at Naugatuck**, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 — ANSONIA*, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 — WOLCOTT**, 7 p.m.

Nov. 1 — at Sacred Heart/Kaynor Tech*, 7 p.m.

Nov. 7 — at Wilby*, 6 p.m.

Nov. 15 — at Crosby*, 7 p.m.

Nov. 28 — TORRINGTON**, 10:15 a.m.

Home games in CAPS

*Conference game

**Division game