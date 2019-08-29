NVL Football 2019: WATERBURY CAREER ACADEMY preview

[Vitals]

COACH — PETE FLAMMIA (4th year, 12-18)

CONFERENCE — NVL Brass

PLAYOFF CLASS — Class S (328 boys enrollment)

HOME — Municipal Stadium, Waterbury

2018 RECORD — 5-5

2019 OPENER — Sept. 12 at Ansonia, 6 p.m.

TEAM WEBSITE — Maxpreps

[Top Players]

[Key Losses]

WR/DB Jacob Torres, WR/DB Langstun Racine, OL/LB Mark Cummings

[Outlook]

Waterbury Career Academy reached .500 for the first time in its third varsity season. It got there with its first win over Thanksgiving-week rival Gilbert/Northwestern. It beat Torrington for the first time in their first meeting.

Little stepping stones like that are a bit easier when there’s a player like Jalen Gopie on your side, too. Gopie, a Class S all-state linebacker last season, did a little bit of everything for the Spartans.

He had a team-high 70 tackles, including 16.5 sacks. He ran an interception back 70 yards for a score. He ran for 1,168 yards. He threw a pass for 42 yards.

Gopie, who cuts an imposing figure at 6-foot-2, 220, has received interest from a number of college programs, Flammia said.

“On and off the field, he’s one of the best players that I’ve ever coached,” said coach Pete Flammia said, who’s run the program since its inception five years ago. “He works hard. He’s a student of the game. He watches film. He’s just an overall great kid. His work ethic is great. He does well in the classroom and he’s somebody I never have to worry about. It’s a pleasure to coach him.”

Some younger running backs will complement Gopie. They will need to find some replacements at wide receiver and defensive back for some graduated players, too. WCA will be pretty green at quarterback, where freshman Zyaire Ettson will be given a shot at running the offense.

“Zyaire is stepping in and he seems to be doing well so far,” Flammia said. “He has a good grasp of the offense and he’s handling the huddle pretty well.

“Over the last few years, we’ve had to fill in with a new quarterback every single year with transfers or whatever. So we’ve been kind of struggling at that position. But it’s good to have a guy like Jalen in the backfield to calm that down. When in doubt, we’ll just hand the ball off and see what happens.”

The Spartans were also gutted by the loss of their main receivers from last season. “We have been deep (at receiver) over the past few seasons, and now it is time for some new faces to step in and get playing time,” Flammia said.

The Spartans are experienced in a lot of places, though, especially on the line. Four offensive linemen return. They expect to be good up front on both sides of the ball.

“We have a lot of four-year players in our program right now, which is something we’ve hadn’t had in the past, being a new program,” Flammia said. “The culture is starting to build now and starting to move forward.”

The Spartans visit perennial NVL champion Ansonia on the first night of the season, Thursday, Sept. 12, one of three games scheduled across the state that night. Three of its last four are at home, including the last two, Wilby and, on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, Gilbert/Northwestern.

–with Sean Patrick Bowley

Sept. 12 — at Ansonia*, 6 p.m.

Sept. 20 — at Sacred Heart/Kaynor Tech**, 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 — CROSBY**, 11 a.m.

Oct. 5 — at Kennedy**, 10 a.m.

Oct. 10 — TORRINGTON*, 6 p.m.

Oct. 26 — at Holy Cross**, 1 p.m.

Nov. 2 — OXFORD*, 11 a.m.

Nov. 8 — at Wolcott*, 6 p.m.

Nov. 15 — WILBY**, 7 p.m.

Nov. 26 — GILBERT/NORTHWESTERN, 6 p.m.

Home games in CAPS

*Conference game

**Division game