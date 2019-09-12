NVL Football 2019: TORRINGTON preview

[Vitals]

[Top Players]

[Key Losses]

Ora Curry, All-Iron QB; Jacob Allen, All-NVL OL/DL; Josh Maldonado, RB/LB.

[Outlook]

A year ago, a few good bounces might have produced six Red Raider wins instead of four. Now, seventh-year coach Gaitan has 13 seniors – the most he’s had since his banner 2015 season when a 9-1 regular season carried Torrington into the playoffs.

On a 57-man squad distinguished by speed, quickness and athleticism, not size, Rodriguez and his staff are creative with what they have, beginning with a replacement strategy for two-year starting quarterback Ora Curry (All-Iron Division) and a “leadership council” composed of eight seniors and two juniors instead of captains.

“Kids need to be taught to be leaders,” Rodriguez said.

Flexibility is a key part of the plan.

Working from a shotgun style out of an I formation, senior Conrad Avallon is likely to get the ball in passing situations or junior Lucas Stannard “who has the ability to pick up yards with his legs,” but there is no traditional every-down quarterback.

Instead, any of a talented group of runners can receive a direct snap, beginning with senior Christian Estefani, one of the NVL’s top sprinters, and emerging sophomore Exodus Rosado.

The flexibility includes shifting positions for returning players. Junior Aiden Traver, at 5-10, 225, was an offensive lineman last year. This year, he’s the Raiders’ starting fullback.

‘He’ll be a blocker first, but he’s athletic with good feet and speed for his size, so he’ll carry the ball at times,” says Rodriguez.

Senior Logan Bermas was a tight end and linebacker last year. He got bigger (5-11, 230) and moved to tackle and defensive end this season.

“Our depth is better at the skill positions and Logan is one of those whose attitude is, ‘Whatever you need, coach,’” says Rodriguez.

Senior Jacob Coleman returns as Torrington’s top receiver, with six others developing in that role, including sophomore Logan Kovall, a 6-3, 185-pound basketball player who steps in as tight end/defensive end.

“We’re looking for improvement from a year ago,” says Rodriguez. “I like the way our senior class is taking on leadership roles

“Wins are important but we work on being good people, doing the right thing on the field and in the classroom. These are coachable kids and we tell them, ‘We ant you to be better people when you leave here.’”

The Raiders open on the road Friday at Woodland, one of the league’s preseason favorites along with Ansonia and Naugatuck.

The Greyhounds arrive in Torrington on November 1.

Sept. 13 – at Woodland, * 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 – at Derby, * 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 – WOLCOTT, ** 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 – SACRED HEART/KAYNOR TECH, * 7 p.m.

Oct. 10 – at WCA, Municipal Stadium, * 6 p.m.

Oct. 25 – WILBY, * 7 p.m.

Nov. 1 – NAUGATUCK, ** 7 p.m.

Nov. 9 – at Holy Cross, * 1 p.m.

Nov. 15 – at St. Paul Catholic, ** 7 p.m.

Nov. 28 – at Watertown, ** 10:15 a.m.

Home games in CAPS

*Conference game

**Division game