NVL Football 2019: ST. PAUL preview

[Vitals]

[Top Players]

[Key Losses]

QB/DB Kevin Ashworth, RB/DB Conner Bogdanski

[Outlook]

A small program to begin with, with numbers in the low 30s, St. Paul has only a handful of seniors. Underclassmen contributed, though, last year.

“We’ve got a small number of seniors,” coach Jude Kelly said, “but we’ve got a good number of juniors.”

They include running backs Erik Atkinson, Quentin Conner and Christian Decker, who’ll fill the gap left by the graduated Conner Bogdanski. Big linemen Jack Del Debbio and Ben Foligno step up. They’ll all contribute on defense as well.

Brycen Kennedy, an all-state lacrosse attackman, takes over at quarterback for Kevin Ashworth.

“They’re a hard-working group of kids,” Kelly said. “They’re coachable.”

The returning senior contributors include receiver/linebacker Max Peruta and lineman R.J. Murphy.

Visits to Seymour (Friday night) and Watertown open the season. Naugatuck and Ansonia, expected to be the NVL’s top two teams, come to McPhee Field the following two weeks.

“We’re preparing for Seymour, trying to get better,” Kelly said.

Sept. 13 — at Seymour*, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 — at Watertown**, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 — NAUGATUCK**, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — ANSONIA*, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 — at Woodland*, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 26 — CROSBY*, 1 p.m.

Nov. 1 — at Wolcott**, 6 p.m.

Nov. 9 — at Kennedy*, 10 a.m.

Nov. 15 — TORRINGTON**, 7 p.m.

Nov. 27 — OXFORD, 6 p.m.

Home games in CAPS

*Conference game

**Division game