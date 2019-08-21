GameTime CT

NVL Football 2019: SEYMOUR preview

Seymour’s Curtis Dion tries to break away from a tackle during a game vs. Ansonia in 2018. (Photo John Vanacore / Hearst Connecticut Media)

Vitals

Top Players

Key Losses

OL/LB Cade Klarides-Ditria (Trinity), QB/CB Ian Sadick, RB/S Tyler Ganim, OG/DT Markell McKnight, OL/LB D.J. Kirpas, WR/S Jon Dumas, WR/LB Jacob Carfo, OL/DL Austin Verab, OL/DL John Panda, OL/DL Arsim Kalici

Outlook

Mike Kearns played at Newtown and joined Steve George’s coaching staff there out of Endicott College. He was with George for four years at Newtown. After a year out of coaching, he was defensive coordinator at Seymour last year under George, who was interim head coach.

Now 29, he’s got the Wildcats’ top job.

“We’re just all really excited to start,” Kearns said. “It’s a great opportunity. We’ve got great kids.”

RELATED: Seymour focused solely on football this preseason

He has a team that’s relatively inexperienced, and young in spots. Graduation zonked the Wildcats’ linebacker corps, most notably all-stater Cade Klarides-Ditria. Their offensive line lost four starters. Their top running back, their starting quarterback, a couple of top receivers: departed.

First-year Seymour football coach Michael Kearns looks on during the first day of practice on Monday. (Photo Pete Hvizdak / Hearst Connecticut Media)

Worried? Not really. Junior quarterback Kevin Harmeling played three games as a sophomore after Ian Sadick was injured last year.

“It helped me realize what it takes to play varsity football,” Harmeling said. “I know what I’ve got to do, how I’ve got to lead.”

He has been playing with many of the receivers since they were young, so they’ve got some chemistry, and a couple of passing leagues over the summer refined that. Junior Curtis Dion, who could be key in both the run and pass game, gives them athleticism, Kearns said. Senior Jimmy Coughlin will also run the ball.

“Everything’s really pointing the right way,” Taverner said. “If anybody needs help, everybody’s willing to help him out, and that’ll build confidence.”

Seymour’s year begins and ends at DeBarber Field. It starts Sept. 13 with St. Paul. It ends with visits from Ansonia and, on the night before Thanksgiving, Woodland, two 2018 CIAC playoff teams.

2019 Schedule

  • Sept. 13 — ST. PAUL*, 7 p.m.
  • Sept. 21 — at Kennedy*, 2 p.m.
  • Sept. 27 — WATERTOWN*, 7 p.m.
  • Oct. 5 — at Holy Cross*, 3 p.m.
  • Oct. 11 — WOLCOTT*, 7 p.m.
  • Oct. 25 — at Oxford**, 6 p.m.
  • Nov. 1 — at Derby**, 7 p.m.
  • Nov. 8 — at Naugatuck*, 7 p.m.
  • Nov. 14 — ANSONIA**, 6 p.m.
  • Nov. 27 — WOODLAND**, 6 p.m.

Home games in CAPS
*Conference game
**Division game

