NVL Football 2019: SEYMOUR preview

Vitals

COACH — MIKE KEARNS (1st year)

CONFERENCE — NVL Copper

PLAYOFF CLASS — Class S ( 331 boys enrollment )

HOME — DeBarber Field, Seymour HS

2018 RECORD — 6-4

2019 OPENER — Sept. 13 vs. St. Paul, 7 p.m.

TEAM WEBSITE — Maxpreps | TWITTER — @Seymourfootball

Top Players

Key Losses

OL/LB Cade Klarides-Ditria (Trinity), QB/CB Ian Sadick, RB/S Tyler Ganim, OG/DT Markell McKnight, OL/LB D.J. Kirpas, WR/S Jon Dumas, WR/LB Jacob Carfo, OL/DL Austin Verab, OL/DL John Panda, OL/DL Arsim Kalici

Outlook

Mike Kearns played at Newtown and joined Steve George’s coaching staff there out of Endicott College. He was with George for four years at Newtown. After a year out of coaching, he was defensive coordinator at Seymour last year under George, who was interim head coach.

Now 29, he’s got the Wildcats’ top job.

“We’re just all really excited to start,” Kearns said. “It’s a great opportunity. We’ve got great kids.”

He has a team that’s relatively inexperienced, and young in spots. Graduation zonked the Wildcats’ linebacker corps, most notably all-stater Cade Klarides-Ditria. Their offensive line lost four starters. Their top running back, their starting quarterback, a couple of top receivers: departed.

Worried? Not really. Junior quarterback Kevin Harmeling played three games as a sophomore after Ian Sadick was injured last year.

“It helped me realize what it takes to play varsity football,” Harmeling said. “I know what I’ve got to do, how I’ve got to lead.”

He has been playing with many of the receivers since they were young, so they’ve got some chemistry, and a couple of passing leagues over the summer refined that. Junior Curtis Dion, who could be key in both the run and pass game, gives them athleticism, Kearns said. Senior Jimmy Coughlin will also run the ball.

“Everything’s really pointing the right way,” Taverner said. “If anybody needs help, everybody’s willing to help him out, and that’ll build confidence.”

Seymour’s year begins and ends at DeBarber Field. It starts Sept. 13 with St. Paul. It ends with visits from Ansonia and, on the night before Thanksgiving, Woodland, two 2018 CIAC playoff teams.

Sept. 13 — ST. PAUL*, 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 — at Kennedy*, 2 p.m.

Sept. 27 — WATERTOWN*, 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 — at Holy Cross*, 3 p.m.

Oct. 11 — WOLCOTT*, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 — at Oxford**, 6 p.m.

Nov. 1 — at Derby**, 7 p.m.

Nov. 8 — at Naugatuck*, 7 p.m.

Nov. 14 — ANSONIA**, 6 p.m.

Nov. 27 — WOODLAND**, 6 p.m.

Home games in CAPS

*Conference game

**Division game