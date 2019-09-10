NVL Football 2019: SACRED HEART/KAYNOR TECH preview

[Vitals]

COACH — THOMAS ALLEN (3rd year, 4-16)

CONFERENCE — NVL Brass

PLAYOFF CLASS — L (Co-op)

HOME — Municipal Stadium, Waterbury

2018 RECORD — 3-7

2019 OPENER — Sept. 14 vs. Kennedy, 11 a.m.

TEAM WEBSITE — Maxpreps

[Top Players]

[Key Losses]

OL/DL Robert Guerin, WR/DB Saijon McIntosh, RB/LB Quinten Asiedu

[Outlook]

A lot of talent graduated for Sacred Heart/Kaynor Tech at the skill positions. Saijon McIntosh has departed at receiver. Quinten Asiedu at running back.

Coach Thomas Allen still thinks the Hearts have a lot there.

“New (running backs) who haven’t had opportunities to play the position due to being behind seniors will be counted on to fill the void,” he wrote in an email. “(We) graduated a lot of talent at (receiver) but have several returning players to help carry the load.”

Senior receiver Josue Salazar is one player on whom the Hearts will count on, as is sophomore Marques Williams.

“We are talented at the skill positions,” Allen wrote. “We need all those guys to have a great year in order for us to be successful.”

Alex Gonzalez returns at quarterback. But only a couple of starting offensive linemen return in front of him. They’ll need to develop quickly on both the offensive and defensive lines.

Including Saturday morning’s season-opener against Kennedy, the Hearts will play three of their five home games at Crosby’s Jimmy Lee Stadium this season. That also includes what’s technically a home game against Crosby on Oct. 12. The last two are at Municipal Stadium before they meet Wilby, again at Jimmy Lee Stadium, on Thanksgiving morning.

Sept. 14 — KENNEDY (at Crosby)**, 11 a.m.

Sept. 21 — WCA (at Crosby)**, 11 a.m.

Sept. 28 — at Holy Cross**, 1 p.m.

Oct. 4 — at Torrington*, 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 — CROSBY (at Crosby)**, 11 a.m.

Oct. 25 — at Woodland*, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 1 — WATERTOWN*, 7 p.m.

Nov. 8 — at Oxford*, 6 p.m.

Nov. 14 — WOLCOTT*, 6 p.m.

Nov. 28 — at Wilby** (at Crosby), 10 a.m.

Home games in CAPS

*Conference game

**Division game