NVL Football 2019: OXFORD preview

Vitals

COACH — JOE STOCHMAL (13th year, 54-68)

CONFERENCE — NVL Copper

PLAYOFF CLASS — S ( 266 boys enrollment)

HOME — OHS Wolverine Field , Oxford

2018 RECORD — 4-6

2019 OPENER — Sept. 13 vs. Wilby, 6 p.m.

TEAM WEBSITE — Maxpreps

Top Players

Key Losses

RB/LB Dylan Battle, OL/DL Dylan Pudelka, WR/LB Andrew Aldo, WR/DB Lee Braley

Outlook

When you’ve got a quarterback like Oxford’s Cayden Mitchell, the game plan doesn’t have to be too complicated.

“We just pass. We pass a lot,” Mitchell said. “That’s what our game has been for the past three years, get the ball to our receivers and let them make a play. That’s the big thing with us.”

The other big thing for the Wolverines this year is that, aside from three-year starter Mitchell, they have only a couple of other returning starters on either side of the ball.

“We had 18 graduate last year. Of 37 (players this year), 11 of those are freshmen, so that’s tough,” Oxford coach Joe Stochmal said.

“The kids’ work ethic has been great. The attitude has been great. We’re going to coach them up, and we’re going to get better as the season progresses. The sooner we get better, the more success we’ll have.”

Mitchell, who has drawn Division I and Division I college attention, is at the center of it all. He threw for over 2,000 yards and 18 touchdowns last year and is targeting more this time around.

For his career, he has 3,679 passing yards, and 35 of his 248 completions have gone for scores.

“He’s very intelligent, knows the game. He’s like having an extra coach out there for us,” Stochmal said. “If we can get him protected, I think he’ll deliver the ball and we should be able to score some points, but that’s the key, we’ll have to work on our protection.”

Only one starting lineman returns. And only one regular receiver, John Biondo, is back, too. They’ll look to players like junior Peyton Mowry and seniors Pat Mucherino and Paul Davis to step in at receiver, and freshmen Cody Russell and Julian Papst may get a chance, too.

Junior Ethan Stella-Mackie and sophomore Ayden Ferrante are running backs with speed and agility but minimal varsity experience. The graduated Dylan Battle had half of the Wolverines’ 2018 carries and almost three-quarters of their rushing yards.

“We have a lot of things we still need to work on,” Mitchell said. “It’ll come.”

Oxford won’t have long to get everything down. After opening with Wilby at home on Sept. 13, the Wolverines face 2018 playoff teams in three of the next four weeks.

They think they can score with Mitchell, and Stochmal liked the defensive effort in a scrimmage against bigger Hillhouse and Fairfield Warde teams.

“We’ve got to shore up our tackling a little bit, but kids are in the right places,” the coach said. “We’ve just got to make plays.”

Sept. 13 — WILBY*, 6 p.m.

Sept. 20 — at Wolcott*, 6 p.m.

Sept. 27 — at Ansonia**, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — DERBY**, 6 p.m.

Oct. 11 — NAUGATUCK*, 6 p.m.

Oct. 25 — SEYMOUR**, 6 p.m.

Nov. 2 — at Waterbury Career*, 11 a.m.

Nov. 8 — SACRED HEART/KAYNOR TECH*, 6 p.m.

Nov. 15 — at Woodland**, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 27 — at St. Paul*, 6 p.m.

Home games in CAPS

*Conference game

**Division game