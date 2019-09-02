NVL Football 2019: KENNEDY preview

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kennedy Eagles Football (@jfk_eagles) on Aug 31, 2019 at 7:14am PDT

[Vitals]

COACH — CHRIS SARLO (15th year, 43-99)

CONFERENCE — NVL Brass

PLAYOFF CLASS — L (691 boys enrollment)

HOME — Municipal Stadium , Waterbury

2018 RECORD — 4-6

2019 OPENER — Sept 14. at Sacred Heart/Kaynor Tech, 11 a.m.

TEAM WEBSITE — Maxpreps, Facebook, Instagram @jfk_eagles

[Top Players]

[Key Losses]

OLB/RB Rhakeem Henry, OLB/TE Nytoni Jones, DT/RG Cassius Arnold

[Outlook]

There’s the past at Kennedy, a team that has lost all but one starter on offense and all but three on defense. There’s the future, with a large group of freshmen joining the program.

They just might combine in the present. Some of those youngsters, coach Chris Sarlo said, could contribute and fill in the gaps for the Eagles this year.

“We had more than 20 kids before school even started,” Sarlo said, “and so that bodes well for the future of the program. We are excited to see how they develop over the next four years.”

They’re young everywhere, but Sarlo pointed to the offensive line in particular as a spot where the Eagles will have to grow quickly after losing all five starters. They get some help in Ben Brennan, a sophomore who has transferred from Wilby.

At running back, Luis Rivera steps to the forefront in the wishbone, with sophomore Damar Byrd and freshman Devin Johnson making their case for carries.

Kennedy has some playmaking ability in its receivers, if they can get into space. Senior Chris Echevarria and junior captain Zech Rountree have the inside track for starting roles, though junior Terence Mallette and sophomore Wayne Pearsall will challenge for time.

Who’ll be throwing the ball to them is to be determined. Sophomore J’Kwon Crawford is one option, as is freshman Dereck Ledee. Receiver Tre Graves, another junior captain, may take some snaps too.

Captains Angel Cruz, at linebacker, and Chris Byrd, on the line, lead the defense.

The slate begins at Sacred Heart/Kaynor Tech on Sept. 14, a game the Eagles have won six years in a row. The home opener follows a week later against Seymour.

Sept. 14 — at Sacred Heart/Kaynor Tech,** 11 a.m.

Sept. 21 — SEYMOUR,* 2 p.m.

Sept. 27 — at Wilby,** 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 — WCA,** 10 a.m.

Oct. 11 — HOLY CROSS,** 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 — at Naugatuck,* 7 p.m.

Nov. 1 — at Ansonia,* 6 p.m.

Nov. 9 — ST. PAUL,* 10 a.m.

Nov. 15 — at Derby,* 7 p.m.

Nov. 28 — CROSBY,** 10 a.m.

Home games in CAPS

*Conference game

**Division game