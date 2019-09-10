NVL Football 2019: HOLY CROSS preview

[Vitals]
COACH — MIKE GIAMPETRUZZI (11th year, 65-41)
CONFERENCE — NVL Brass
PLAYOFF CLASS — S (232 boys enrollment)
HOME — Alumni Field, Holy Cross HS, Waterbury
2018 RECORD — 6-4
2019 OPENER — Sept. 13 at Crosby, 7 p.m.
TEAM WEBSITES — Maxpreps, TWITTER — @HC_Football | FACEBOOK – HolyCrossCTFootball
[Top Players]
DREVON YELDELL, Jr. QB (6-3, 195)
MAH’KAI WILSON, Soph. LB/TE (6-2, 210)
SHAWN AUSTIN, Sr. DB (5-8, 165)
MARCUS PAYNE, Sr. DE/WR (6-4, 215)
RASHAUN MITCHELL, Jr. WR/DB (6-0, 185)
[Key Losses]
QB Corey Fappiano, RB/DL Alex Ward, WR/DB Vincent Graziano, DB/WR Connor Goggin, DB/WR Qaron Brown
[Outlook]
After a couple of down years, Holy Cross, less than a decade removed from a CIAC Class S championship, earned back-to-back winning seasons.
And then a whole lot of Crusaders graduated.
These things, happen, surely, but they’ve got two starters returning on offense and three on defense.
Coach Mike Giampetruzzi still likes what he has on the offensive and defensive lines, despite the graduation of all-state defensive lineman Alex Ward.
The Crusaders’ other all-state player was receiver Qaron Brown, who’s also graduated. Marcus Payne and Rashaun Mitchell are likely to pick up the slack there; Payne is also a defensive end.
Junior Drevon Yeldell takes over at quarterback for Corey Fappiano, and other young players will get chances all over the field, including sophomore linebacker/tight end Mah’kai Wilson.
The Crusaders open the year at Crosby on Friday, then welcome in Ansonia a week and a day later.
[2019 Schedule]
Sept. 13 — at Crosby**, 7 p.m.
Sept. 21 — ANSONIA*, 1 p.m.
Sept. 28 — SACRED HEART/KAYNOR TECH**, 1 p.m.
Oct. 5 — SEYMOUR*, 3 p.m.
Oct. 11 — at Kennedy**, 7 p.m.
Oct. 26 — WCA**, 1 p.m.
Nov. 2 — at Wilby**, 1:30 p.m.
Nov. 9 — TORRINGTON*, 1 p.m.
Nov. 16 — NAUGATUCK*, 1 p.m.
Nov. 28 — at Wolcott*, 10 a.m.