NVL Football 2019: HOLY CROSS preview

[Vitals]

[Top Players]

[Key Losses]

QB Corey Fappiano, RB/DL Alex Ward, WR/DB Vincent Graziano, DB/WR Connor Goggin, DB/WR Qaron Brown

[Outlook]

After a couple of down years, Holy Cross, less than a decade removed from a CIAC Class S championship, earned back-to-back winning seasons.

And then a whole lot of Crusaders graduated.

These things, happen, surely, but they’ve got two starters returning on offense and three on defense.

Coach Mike Giampetruzzi still likes what he has on the offensive and defensive lines, despite the graduation of all-state defensive lineman Alex Ward.

The Crusaders’ other all-state player was receiver Qaron Brown, who’s also graduated. Marcus Payne and Rashaun Mitchell are likely to pick up the slack there; Payne is also a defensive end.

Junior Drevon Yeldell takes over at quarterback for Corey Fappiano, and other young players will get chances all over the field, including sophomore linebacker/tight end Mah’kai Wilson.

The Crusaders open the year at Crosby on Friday, then welcome in Ansonia a week and a day later.

Sept. 13 — at Crosby**, 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 — ANSONIA*, 1 p.m.

Sept. 28 — SACRED HEART/KAYNOR TECH**, 1 p.m.

Oct. 5 — SEYMOUR*, 3 p.m.

Oct. 11 — at Kennedy**, 7 p.m.

Oct. 26 — WCA**, 1 p.m.

Nov. 2 — at Wilby**, 1:30 p.m.

Nov. 9 — TORRINGTON*, 1 p.m.

Nov. 16 — NAUGATUCK*, 1 p.m.

Nov. 28 — at Wolcott*, 10 a.m.

Home games in CAPS

*Conference game

**Division game