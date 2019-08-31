NVL Football 2019: DERBY preview

Vitals

COACH — GEORGE FRENCH (10th year, 42-50)

CONFERENCE — NVL Copper

PLAYOFF CLASS — S ( 223 boys enrollment)

HOME — Ryan Athletic Complex, DeFilippo Field

2018 RECORD — 4-6

2019 OPENER — Sept. 13 at Watertown, 7 p.m.

TEAM WEBSITE — Maxpreps | TWITTER — @DerbyFtball

Top Players

Key Losses

OL/DL David Chevarella, RB/LB Tom Abel, OL/LB Nate Bartone, OL/DL Logan Flanagan, WR/DB Rocco Samoker

Outlook

Everything seems like a fresh start at Derby except the personnel. They got the novelty out of the way last year, when injuries and other departures baptized young Red Raiders quickly.

“We’re more of a family,” senior Mike Rijo said. “We’re more together. Past years, we’ve been more separate. We didn’t really (mesh) together. This year, it’s more of a unit instead of having separate groups.”

The Red Raiders have a spectacular new facility, with the spacious and well-appointed new J.R. Payden Field House and new turf field as part of a major construction project at the Ryan Complex that put them on the road all last season.

They’ll return home for the first time in almost two years on Sept. 20 against Torrington, and they open the season optimistic about their chances to be competitive in the NVL.

“We had a lot of guys forced into roles (last year) because of injuries, for other reasons,” coach George French said, “but we had a lot of young guys playing, which allowed us to grow.”

Rijo, who was the team’s leading tackler when he broke his tibia in Game 4 last year, is among those returning from injury. Other players changed positions last year to fill in the gaps.

“We have a lot of guys, they filled in last year because we had a lot of injuries and a lot of people just were playing for themselves,” Rijo said. “We’ve learned a lot. We know what mistakes not to make, and what to do.”

Junior Zerion Montgomery has the potential to be an impact player. He ran for 1,484 yards (11.1 a carry) and 16 touchdowns last season and was a Class S all-state defensive back. Seniors Julian Delarosa and Damian Caruso also carried the ball, combining for over 800 yards.

So their strength is in the backfield, and their quarterback, Bryce Cotter, got experience last year as a sophomore.

Two starting linemen return, senior Drew Snell and junior Driton Suma, but others got experience last year.

“I’d say we do have a very big line, offensively,” senior lineman John Ruggiero said. “We have pretty good backs. We’re all pretty well-rounded. It’s going to come down to how we do as a team.”

The same goes defensively, French said. They’ve got to be aggressive, and it won’t be a one-man show.

“We have some very strong talent. If we jell the offensive and defensive lines, we get the defense going the way we hope it’s going to be, offensively, we should be fine,” French said. “It’s a matter of getting the kids who haven’t been starters for years, getting them on the same track as the kids who have, which they’re doing a great job.”

Depth, in the third-smallest program by enrollment (and the smallest single public school), will always be an issue, so health is paramount for a team starting out with a roster of around 35 players.

Sept. 13 — at Watertown*, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 — TORRINGTON*, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 — WOODLAND**, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — at Oxford**, 6 p.m.

Oct. 12 — WILBY*, 1 p.m.

Oct. 25 — at Ansonia**, 7 p.m.

Nov. 1 — SEYMOUR**, 7 p.m.

Nov. 8 — at Crosby*, 7 p.m.

Nov. 15 — KENNEDY*, 7 p.m.

Nov. 28 — SHELTON, 10:30 a.m.

Home games in CAPS

*Conference game

**Division game