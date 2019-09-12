NVL Football 2019: CROSBY preview

[Vitals]

[Top Players]

[Key Losses]

RB/ILB Shemar Henry, OL/MLB Al’loe Thomas, OL/DT Nehemiah Lewis, RB/DB Marquel Jackson-Smith, QB/DB Mark Campbell

[Outlook]

Crosby went 5-5 in 2017, then graduated nearly everyone. The young Bulldogs struggled last season with a roster dotted with freshmen and sophomores.

Coach David Jurewicz stepped down after eight seasons, and Crosby’s new coach is Mike Scott, formerly of Prince Tech. His new team jumps to Class LL after a rise of over 50 boys enrolled last year from the year before.

The season opens with two home games, though in a way it opens with five: Holy Cross and Naugatuck visit the first two weeks, including the opener Friday night against the Crusaders. The Bulldogs’ road games against Waterbury Career Academy and Sacred Heart/Kaynor Tech are also set for Crosby’s Jimmy Lee Stadium.

Sept. 13 — HOLY CROSS**, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 — NAUGATUCK*, 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 — at Waterbury Career (at Crosby)**, 11 a.m.

Oct. 4 — WILBY**, 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 — at Sacred Heart/Kaynor Tech (at Crosby)**, 11 a.m.

Oct. 26 — at St. Paul*, 1 p.m.

Nov. 1 — at Woodland*, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 8 — DERBY*, 7 p.m.

Nov. 15 — WATERTOWN*, 7 p.m.

Nov. 28 — at Kennedy, 10 a.m.

Home games in CAPS

*Conference game

**Division game