Now is the time for teamwork — and science

More than 1,000 people in about 300 vehicles circled the state Capitol and later the governor's residence in Hartford on Monday to protest the shutdown of the state for coronavirus.

On Tuesday, Massachusetts became the 32nd state to order the closure of school buildings for the remainder of the academic year. Rhode Island joined that list Thursday. Seven more states have recommended such a course of action.

Alaska (335), Hawaii (592) and Vermont (827), which combined have fewer cases of COVID-19 than Stamford, have closed their schools for the school year.

Yet Connecticut, with the 10th-most cases and seventh-most deaths among the 50 states, still hasn’t permanently shut school doors? And neither has New York, which at about 265,000 cases has more COVID-19 than every other country except Spain, Italy and France?

Shouldn’t we be circling the state Capitol, honking our horns, holding up signs, cursing Gov. Lamont and demanding action to save lives? Oh, sorry, that was the CT Liberty Rally nimrods demanding the exact opposite, to “re-open” Connecticut and save our economy?

That’s our game now, isn’t it?

We’re starting to tire of blaming who’s responsible for the spread of coronavirus, so we jerk our knees with any announcements and all projections, rush to the polar opposites and claim the other side is either killing old people or killing our way of life.

So stop right here and repeat after me.

Science over speculation.

Patience.

Yes, even with sports.

When the PGA Tour last week announced the Travelers Championship was on for its late June dates without fans, when UConn President Thomas Katsouleas on Tuesday said that fall college sports likely would be canceled, when the CIAC on Thursday canceled all its spring state championships without canceling all springs sports … well, we couldn’t stop ourselves.

We twitch. We jerk. We judge. We speculate. We set odds. We have become Jets fans heckling every one of their NFL draft picks as soon as they are made. At a time of real crisis that calls for the most patient angels of our nature, some of our most impatient demons have crawled out of the ground.

Cabin fever is driving us stone-cold crazy.

Read this closely, thousands of Connecticut high school athletes and parents:

“The Board of Control was clear that if schools are closed for the remainder of the (school) year, then the CIAC will cancel all spring sport experiences,” CIAC executive director Glenn Lungarini told Hearst Connecticut. “The easy thing for the board to do is to say, ‘We are canceling.’ It’s the easy decision. But we appreciate that Gov. Lamont and Commissioner (of Education Miguel) Cardona have explored every potential opportunity for kids to come back (to school). We are going to wait for that determination to be made and follow that lead in terms of making it possible to return for any spring sport experience.”

Connecticut schools are closed through May 20. The hardest-hit areas of New York, adjacent to Fairfield County, are closed through May 15. The two states have carefully, incrementally made their closures. Now look around. What do you think are the chances of Gov. Lamont in the coming days joining the great majority of the states and announcing school buildings are closed for the rest of the academic year?

I’d tell you exactly what the odds are. But I won’t.

I want you to calmly think about the situation and patiently consider what the correct course of action is for Connecticut today without falling prey to human nature and pretend you are freaking Coronadamus or NOSTRA-19 and predict what’s going to happen in September.

Science over speculation.

Patience.

It absolutely stinks that seniors would have no spring sports, no prom, no graduation ceremonies. We all wish it was different. Young people know one thing: They know today. They are coming to grips with the fact that when today is gone it cannot be recaptured. They deserve our understanding and support. They also deserve our wisdom. It is important they know the sacrifices they are making will ensure there is a better tomorrow and that tomorrows down the road mean college graduation, a wedding day, the birth of kids, memories that will even be greater. It’s romantic to think they’d let school sports slide into July, but the CIAC made it clear that wasn’t happening. Too many obstacles.

When the list of benefits from playing high school sports are made, at the top is learning how working together for the greater good means greater success. It’s called teamwork. They’re being called to be teammates right now, strong teammates, and that cannot be reinforced enough.

Connecticut is walking an incremental walk with school closing and I would argue it’s a prudent route. If something quickly changes for the better, hey, the doors open, a mini-league season or some regional weekend tournaments could be held within the month of June. Maybe a league championship. Still, I will provide no false hope on that front. No school. No games.

There will come a time when a decision to re-ignite the economy, return to school, return to our everyday way of modern life will outweigh the specter of COVID-19. One need only open his or her eyes to see that time is not here yet.

It is amazing to watch selfishness masquerade as freedom and liberty, isn’t it? I bleed for folks who have lost their jobs or have been furloughed. I don’t dismiss their pain for a moment, but we are playing a dangerous game with utilitarianism when we ride too far with “re-open” protesters. The greatest good for the greatest number sounds like a great democratic ideal, but played to its extreme, well, let’s just say that is why there is such a thing as bioethics.

And for those who feel their sovereignty is more important than your health — well, I’d suggest they put down their “Don’t Tread On Me” flag, kiss a COVID-19 patient, go home and kiss their family and see how that works out. And to Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s nutty words, “There are things more important than living,” I’d only respond that even the sanest arguments that the cure mustn’t be worse than the disease must be approached carefully.

Let science be our guide.

Not our hearts. Not our passions. Not even our souls, although I will go to my Bible to read from Ecclesiastes. “There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under heaven: a time to be born and a time to die … a time to embrace and a time to refrain.”

Right now, it’s a time to refrain.

It’s human nature to use knowledge gained in the past to project the future. That’s why there are stock markets, horse tracks, blackjack dealers and billions bet on sporting events. Yet now is not the silly time to speculate, with things changing one day to another, and use something as passionate as sports to exacerbate our frustrations. I hate seeing people get into nasty exchanges over when the NBA season should resume or the baseball season should start. Why? Because they’re serious. And there is so much more to be serious about.

That’s why I saw no use in jumping into the game regarding whether I thought the Travelers is going to take place 10 weeks in the future or not when we had been fully engaged with COVID-19 for — yes, it seems like four years — only four weeks. We don’t know what June will be like.

That’s why I saw no use in jumping into a speculative game on what Katsouleas said to a UConn journalism class in a teleconference. When he made it clear that he wasn’t speaking with insider information and was speculating, his words “the current thinking is that likely fall sports will be canceled” meant something much different. Yet there was University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins saying something similar the next day. So let’s kick off another round of speculative social media argument over college football.

That photograph from Arizona of some guy holding an American flag having a staredown with a nurse in her scrubs and face mask scared the hell out of me. He didn’t want us to have to stay home anymore. She wanted to save our lives.

It screamed speculation over science.

It screamed impatience over patience.

The most important photograph of 2020 screamed individual over team. And that sickens me.





jeff.jacobs@hearstmediact.com; @jeffjacobs



