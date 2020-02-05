Notre Dame-West Haven edges Shelton to claim share of SCC Division II title

Notre Dame-West Haven wrestler Kevin Sevigny talks about 44-36 win at Shelton @GameTimeCT #ctwr pic.twitter.com/4TiuyVzy6I — Bill Bloxsom (@blox354) February 5, 2020

SHELTON —Kevin Sevigny is a sophomore on the Notre Dame-West Haven wrestling team.

A 132-pounder, Sevigny closed out the Green Knights’ 44-36 victory over Shelton with a decisive win at the Vincent Murray Gymnasium on Tuesday night.

“It feels great, I tried so many things out there,” said Sevigny, who earned a 17-2 win via technical fall (15 points) with 42 seconds left in the third period. “This couldn’t be done without my coaches teaching me. This is my second year. I broke my thumb in our first match, so it began a little rocky for me. I came back and dropped two weight classes.”

The win, coupled with Fairfield Prep’s 39-38 victory over Morgan Tuesday night, clinched Notre Dame a share of the SCC Division II title with a 5-1 record.

Sevigny was put in position to decide the contest after Shelton rallied from 33-18 down with four wins by fall to get within 39-36 with one match remaining.

His match with the Gaels’ Adam Rosetti saw Sevigny trade his takedowns for escapes to build a 4-2 lead after one period. From the down position, Sevigny took control when he hit a switch and added two sets of back points to go on top 9-2. Another reversal and three back points in the final period concluded the match.

“We are very young, very inexperienced, but we are very happy with the way things are going,” said Anderson, in his second season at Notre Dame. “We have around 29 kids right now, way up from last year. Of those we have 15 freshmen. Of the whole group, we have 21 athletes that it is their first year wrestling.

“Alex Barbour is a fourth-year senior now at 182 and Jackson Paulishen at 220 is a third year junior. Victor Robles at 195, Jackson and Alex Barbour are our three captains. Right now we are 12-18. Twelve is the most wins we every had, we had 11 last year. We are hoping to pick up a few more.

“For us it is about growing, it is about improvement, it is about these guys gaining experience. It’s nice to say (how many wins), but for us it is about getting these young kids better. Pushing each other (with enough wrestlers) in the practice room goes a long way to what happens on the mat.”

The Knights’ Luis Stephenson built up a 7-1 lead in the opening 138-pound bout before earning a win by fall with 48 seconds remaining.

Shelton’s Mason Stutheit tied the match at 6-all with a 30-second pin at 145.

Gavin O’Mara from NDWH won a 17-12 roll-around against Justin Ayora at 145.

The Gaels’ 160-pound Mike Monaco pinned in 1:40.

Forfeit wins for Notre Dame at 170 and 182 built its lead to 21-12.

Victor Robles pinned for ND in 2:43 of his 195-pound bout.

Another walkover for ND took the score to 33-12, but Matt Weiner began the Gael rally with a pin at the 56-second mark of his heavyweight match.

Shelton’s Graham Ziperstein at 106 and ND’s Alex Labodia at 113 traded pins.

The Gaels’ Chris Cavagnuolo (120) and Garrett Ziperstein earned falls to set up the final match.