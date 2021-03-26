Notre Dame-Fairfield takes SWC crown, dethrones Kolbe Cathedral

BROOKFIELD — Notre Dame-Fairfield was on the ropes early in the fourth quarter, trailing Kolbe Cathedral by almost double digits and three of its star players saddled with four fouls each.

But the Lancers showed some guts and were able to come back and go toe-to-toe with the defending champions down the stretch to decide this year’s South-West Conference championship.

Two seniors, Akim Joseph and Andrew Saint-Louis — both of whom had four fouls — combined to score all but five points in the final quarter, helping second-seeded Notre Dame win the SWC title 70-62 over top seed Kolbe Thursday night at Brookfield High.

Notre Dame celebrates the SWC #ctbb championship 70-62 over Kolbe Cathedral. pic.twitter.com/6aLpT6E2X1 — Joe Morelli (@nhrJoeMorelli) March 26, 2021

“Everybody wants to win a championship. I wasn’t able to do it my first three years. Finally this year, I was able to do it,” said Saint-Louis, the tournament’s MVP. “It just feels amazing.”

It was Notre Dame’s fourth title in the last six seasons.

A 3-pointer by Ty Santos gave Kolbe the 48-40 lead early in the fourth quarter. A 12-2 run gave Notre Dame the lead as the Lancers scored 30 points in the final quarter.

Joseph scored the first 10 points of the fourth quarter. Saint-Louis (15 points) hit a basket and made all four crucial free throws down the stretch to help seal the fifth SWC title for the Lancers (11-1), the eighth-ranked team in the current GameTimeCT Top 10 poll. Kolbe (13-1) is ranked sixth.

“I thought Saint-Louis absolutely took over,” Kolbe coach John Pfohl said. “We had a tough time with him. When they got in foul trouble, he upped his game and to me, that was the difference.”

Saint-Louis, Joseph and Rassoul Abakar, who also had four fouls, all transferred over to Notre Dame after Trinity Catholic closed. Saint-Louis hasn’t forgotten the Crusaders’ final FCIAC championship game — a loss to Ridgefield.

“There was a lot of unfinished business,” Saint-Louis said. “Last year, we felt like we were the favorites, we beat them (Ridgefield) during the season and we felt like we should have won and we didn’t. That’s how the game goes sometimes. We knew we had to get it done this year.”

Joseph picked up four fouls in the first half and sat the entire third quarter.

“The table said to us that he had two (fouls, at the time of his third),” said Notre Dame coach Brian Kriftcher, who came over from Trinity Catholic. “I knew it was a risk to give him his third foul, but then they said four when we went to them afterwards (the scorekeeper) said, ‘I made a mistake.’ So all of a sudden he is sitting there with four fouls.”

Notre Dame faced 27-24 halftime deficit, but managed to regain the lead in the third quarter despite having Joseph on the bench.

Joseph, who finished with a game-high 24 points, fouled out on a reach-in with 2:38 left. Daniel Wellington made both free throws to get the Cougars within three, 62-59. But they never got any closer.

“We’ve got a deep team. We have some really good players, we really do. Once guys get worn down, Akim is a handful,” Kriftcher said.

Ty Santos end to end for 2 for Kolbe. #ctbb pic.twitter.com/n98QOdzXcD — Joe Morelli (@nhrJoeMorelli) March 25, 2021

And Kolbe severely hurt its own cause by missing 10 free throws in the second half. The Cougars were in the bonus in the third quarter. Notre Dame missed 17 free throws overall.

“Killed us. We missed free throws tonight which we normally don’t do,” Pfohl said. I thought we missed some easy shots, too, but you have to give them credit with their size. We had our opportunities, we couldn’t capitalize.”

Wellington scored 20 points in his final game for the Cougars. Ty Staples-Santos added 17.

“This is the first time we have gone to a championship game where I didn’t care if we won or lost,” Pfohl said. “This team has been the most fun to coach, so together, they pull for each other, they don’t care who scores, they go out and play hard. These kids understand how proud I am of them. As far as I’m concerned, we win.”

Player of the Game

Andrew Saint-Louis, Notre Dame: Scored 13 points, including 7 of 8 from the free-throw line, to earn tournament MVP honors.

Quotable

“He is a great kid who continues to get better on and off the court. He is a great leader for us and a tough guy for us to replace.” — Kolbe coach John Pfohl on senior point guard Daniel Wellington.

NOTRE DAME-FAIRFIELD 70, KOLBE CATHEDRAL 62

NOTRE DAME 11 18 11 30 — 70

KOLBE CATHEDRAL 10 17 18 17 — 62

NOTRE DAME (70)

Rassoul Abakar 5 0-0 10, Andrew Saint-Louis 4 7-8 15, Carmelo Ayala 0 1-2 1, Vonni Bennett 1 1-2 3, Akim Joseph 7 8-13 24, Santana Sanvilcin 3 5-6 13, Finn Miller 1 0-0 2, Dan Lustin 1 0-0. Totals 22 14-31 70

KOLBE CATHEDRAL (62)

Daniel Wellington 7 5-6 20, Exauce Mpoyi 0 1-2 1, Najimi George 3 1-5 7, Michael Olivencia 1 0-0 3, Jalen Sullivan 4 2-6 10, Jerome Shuler 0 0-2 0, Eudell Mason 2 0-2 4, Ty Santos 6 2-4 17. Totals 23 11-27 62.

3-pointers: ND 4 (Joseph 2, Sanvilcin 2); KC 5 (Santos 3, Wellington, Olivencia). Records: ND 11-1; KC 13-1.