Notre Dame-Fairfield boys basketball program in COVID quarantine

The Notre Dame-Fairfield boys basketball team will miss the next four games due to a positive a COVID case associated with the program.

“A member of the basketball community tested positive for COVID,” Notre Dame principal Chris Cipriano said in a statement. “Following CDC and town guidance, all those impacted have been notified and will be quarantined. The team looks forward to being back in action as soon as the protocols allow.”

The Lancers will have games postponed against Weston on Saturday, Kolbe Cathedral on Tuesday, Brookfield on Feb. 26 and Newtown on March 1. Notre Dame’s next scheduled game is against Stratford on March 4.

Notre Dame athletic director Rob Bleggi said the school intends to make up all four games.

Notre Dame is currently 4-0 and was ranked just outside the Register/GameTimeCT Top 10 poll this week.