Norwalk tops McMahon to improve to 10-0

NORWALK — The Norwalk girls field hockey team kept its perfect season in tact Thursday night with its 3-0 win over cross-town rival Brien McMahon at Casagrande Field.

Norwalk (10-0) is one of the three remaining undefeated FCIAC teams along with Darien and New Canaan, and while McMahon (2-7) has struggled so far this season, the rivalry is alive and well.

“I actually played for Norwalk. I am from Norwalk so my heart is a little bit torn, but obviously I am a Senator now,” McMahon coach Katie Cavanaugh said. “They came in undefeated and we have had a little bit harder of a road. The FCIAC is such a strong conference to start and we’ve played Darien, Greenwich, New Cannan and Staples, so we’ve had a rough couple of weeks. I know a couple [Norwalk] players personally and they are fantastic kids. We know that they are a huge scoring threat.”

Tessa Albrecht was the first to score on a penalty corner 10 minutes into the game.

“We don’t talk about winning, we talk about putting our best effort on the field,” Norwalk coach Kyle Seaburg said. “Tonight was kind of a crazy one with the cross-town rivalry, so records go out the window.”

McMahon kept the deficit to one for the remainder of the half before Norwalk eventually broke out.

The next goals came off the sticks of Lia L’Archevesque and Adriana Alfisi as they combined to burry two goals in two minutes to put the game out of reach.

“That has kind of been the story of our season,” Said Cavanaugh “There were three minutes against Wilton where we got scored on twice and there were five minutes against New Canaan where they scored three goals. It seems like we have these spurts where there’s a few minutes and they are scoring multiple goals and that is hard because 1-0 is easy to get motivated to come back from. Now 3-0 with 14 minutes left is a little bit harder, but our girls didn’t give up, they worked hard all the way to the end so I am proud of that and we are looking forward to our upcoming games.”

With the win, Seaburg and Norwalk will get another season with the Cup that has been awarded to the winner of the Norwalk versus McMahon game since 1993.

“The deal is whoever wins gets to keep it,” Seaburg said. “I keep it in my classroom. It is just a field hockey thing that is kind of neat and a lot of the girls play together in the offseason so there is a lot of respect back and forth.”

Norwalk has a tough remainder of the schedule, as the team must play New Canaan (10-0), Darien (10-0), Staples (8-1) and Greenwich (8-2) in its final six games.