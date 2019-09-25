Norwalk defeated Trinity Catholic 8-0 in a varsity boys soccer game at Gaglio Field in Stamford, Conn. on Sept. 24, 2019. Norwalk defeated Trinity Catholic 8-0 in a varsity boys soccer game at Gaglio Field in Stamford, Conn. on Sept. 24, 2019. Photo: Matthew Brown / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Matthew Brown / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 15 Caption Close Norwalk too much for Trinity Catholic 1 / 15 Back to Gallery

STAMFORD — Norwalk boys’ soccer earned its first win of the season Tuesday, an 8-0 victory over Trinity Catholic.

After an uncharacteristically poor start to the season which consisted of two losses and a tie, the Bears made up for three games of frustration early.

After mustering up just two goals in its first three contests, Norwalk bombarded the Trinity Catholic net, burying all eight goals in the first half.

“It feels good to get the monkey our back,” Norwalk head coach Chris Laughton said. “We had a rough start for sure. We are not where we want to be but we have to start somewhere so I am optimistic we can build from this and rattle off some more wins.”

Wins may become easier to come by for Laughton and Norwalk as the injury plagued team is beginning to see its fortunes change.

“We think we can be one of the top teams in the league,” Laughton said. “We just started out the year decimated with injuries to some really key guys. We are getting those guys back so I think that is going to start to help.”

Among the players that have missed time due to injury so far are senior Captain Will Gaviria, junior defender Alex Vasquez, junior forward Oskar Otalvaro, senior defender Julian Mandujano, and senior forward Seif Samy.

“These are guys that are three to four-year varsity players who were out and we are now matriculating them back into the team “Said Laughton. “That should make a difference in some of the results moving forward.”

One difference was prevalent today as Samy scored his first goal of the season as the previously injured forward contributed in his team’s first victory.

A season ago, Norwalk qualified for the FCIAC Tournament on the final day of the season on a 1-1 tie against Darien and an 8-3-5 record.

With a 1-2-1 record early this season, the Bears will have its work cut out for them if the team wants another crack at the postseason.

“They are hungry.” Laughton said. “Not winning in three games is unusual for us, the programs standards and our expectations so they are definitely hungry to come out and get wins.”

