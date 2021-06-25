Norwalk state championship baseball team honored at District 1 Little League opening ceremony

3 1 of 3 Scott Ericson / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Scott Ericson / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of 3





STAMFORD — It all came back to Norwalk’s Ethan Platt like it was yesterday.

The parade of teams onto the field at Scalzi Park, the reading of the Little League Pledge and the skills competition with teammates, opponents and parents cheering it all on.

The District 1 Little League Opening Ceremony took place like it does every year, but this year for the Norwalk team, there was the added bonus of having Platt and the rest of the Norwalk High baseball team on hand.

The newly crowned CIAC Class LL State Champions continued their victory tour by marching onto the field with the current Little League team representing Norwalk and with coach Ryan Mitchell throwing out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the skills competition.

“This was amazing getting to walk out with the kids,” Platt said. “It made me feel like it was me again back when we did our skills competition when we were younger. Doing all this and hearing the pledge brought me back to when we used to do that before our games.”

Recalling his days in Little League, Platt gave some words of advice on the skills competition to current Norwalk Little League player Ryan Smith as the two walked off the field after the opening ceremony.

Norwalk has not stopped celebrating the 1-0 win in the state final over Westhill.

Thursday night the team was treated to free pizza, wings and soda at Coals Pizza in Norwalk, Friday night they were honored by the Little League and Saturday there will be a parade traveling from Veteran’s Park to the Norwalk Green starting at 9 a.m.

“It’s been nuts,” Platt said. “We thought the baseball season was over but almost month has gone by and we are still celebrating. People are still congratulating us when we walk by. It’s big for our city. I feel like we are a part of something way bigger. It brings the whole town together and hopefully it helps keep kids in Norwalk and not going to private schools so they can put on the uniform for our city.”

Norwalk coach Ryan Mitchell said of all the honors after winning, being asked to join the Little League players was among the best.

“Anytime there is a Norwalk baseball event and you are going to celebrate our city and the sport we all love, we want to be a part of that,” Mitchell said. “I have a couple of my guys here who came up through Norwalk Little League and had a lot of fun and a lot of success. Now they are state champs and they are trying to make the connection between when you are 8, 9, 10 years old and fast forward 8 years. You can be successful playing baseball in this town.”

Mitchell said one of the coolest parts is seeing how much the younger players admire his players.

“These kids can now say ‘I want to me like Alistair Morin or Mitch Stiles,’” Mitchell said. “I have two small boys at home and when I give them game balls they want the high school kids to sign it next time they see them. My high school kids love it, my kids love it, the little leaguers love it. It’s a nice thing when we can celebrate Norwalk together. It means something to the community and there is a lot of pride in our town.”