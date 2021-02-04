Norwalk gives OK to winter sport matches

NORWALK — Norwalk Public Schools announced high school athletes will be able to participate in winter FCIAC games and meets beginning next week.

In an email that went out to families Feb. 4, the district said the Norwalk Health Department approved the decision and will continue to monitor COVID-19 case numbers throughout the season.

Spectators will not be allowed at the games, but the district said the athletic director at Brien McMahon and Norwalk high schools are working to live stream as many games as possible.

The district gave the go-ahead for winter sports teams to begin practicing on Jan. 22, several days after the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference approved winter practices to begin. The district pointed to COVID-related safety concerns for the initial delay in starting winter sports practices, but parents expressed frustration over the delay when the schools had ample time to approve each high school’s personal mitigation risk plans.

Basketball, ice hockey, indoor track, boys swimming and diving, girls gymnastics and sideline cheer have all been given permission to practice.