Hamel outduels Beaudoin in Northwestern win over Suffield

WINSTED — No. 2 Northwestern and No. 18 Suffield pounded opponents by a combined 33-5 in Tuesday’s first round of the Class M baseball state tournament behind their top starters.

Wednesday, in the second round at Northwestern High School, another pair of top-quality arms dueled in a riveting 2-1 Northwestern win.

Suffield sophomore Sam Beaudoin (6 innings, 6 strikeouts, 4 walks, 1 hit batter) held Tuesday’s 10-3 victor over Jonathan Law to five hits.

“We had him on the clock between 84 and 86 miles an hour. Today, he was probably touching 88. And he has a really good curve ball,” said Wildcat coach Jason Flynn.

Northwestern senior left-hander Josh Hamel (7 innings, 7 strikeouts, 4 walks) gave up seven hits to Tuesday’s 23-2 winner over O’Brien Tech, then held firm when it counted most.

“We had lots of opportunities to break it open,” said Northwestern co-coach Kevin Nelligan. “But Josh just gutted it out.”

Both pitchers and their defenses shut down threats all game, but the winning edge came from two huge Highlander hits.

Hamel led off with a walk in the second inning. Jack Lavoie, ninth in the Northwestern order, came up to bat with two outs, smashing an RBI double to right center field for the game’s first run.

Suffield made a draw play work for a 1-1 tie in the top of the third. Matt Sinofsky drew a leadoff walk, reaching second on a hit by Kaden Rinaldi and third on a Northwestern double play.

Mason Ferrari walked, then stopped between first and second, daring the Highlanders to run him down while Sinofsky raced to the plate.

But Northwestern had another huge hit in their arsenal.

With one out in the bottom of the third, Berto Cantalini (2-for-2 with an intentional walk) drove a rocket to the fence in deep center field for a triple. Wyatt Weber got him home for the winning run with a grounder to second.

“(Cantalini) carries so much energy in the batter’s box. He just hits nukes and his energy carries over to the rest of us,” Hamel said.

Nevertheless, pitching and defense ruled the game’s slim thread for the next three-and-a-half innings.

Northwestern had runners on second and third in the fourth and again in the fifth after Jake Risedorf’s lead-off double. A great play by Wildcat second baseman Rinaldi held them there.

A double by Beaudoin got him to third with one out in the fourth, then left him there. Wildcats were on first and second with one out in the fifth. Hamel struck out the next two batters to end the inning.

Mark Plourde and Ferrari stood on second and third with one out in the top of the seventh. Hamel got a fly-out to short right field and a strikeout at the top of the Suffield order for the final outs.

“His slider and curve were on point today,” said catcher Cantalini. “He does well under pressure.”

The pressure continues for Northwestern in a quarterfinal game at home Saturday against No. 7 Rockville, winner of two one-run games in the first two rounds.

NORTHWESTERN 2, SUFFIELD 1

SUFFIELD 001 000 0 — 1 7 1

NORTHWESTERN 011 000 X — 2 5 1

WP: Josh Hamel. LP: Sam Beaudoin. 3B: NW — Berto Cantalini. 2B: S — Beaudoin. NW — Jake Risedorf; Jack Lavoie.

Records: Suffield 10-9. Northwestern 21-1.