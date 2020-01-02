Northwestern knocks off defending Class S champion Gilbert

WINSTED — Northwestern’s wrestling team out-pointed defending Class S champion Gilbert 45-27 Thursday evening at The Gilbert School in a meeting of probably the two best public school wrestling teams in the Northwest Corner.

But, especially for smaller schools like these, team wrestling scores don’t always tell the whole story.

“It’s a numbers game,” said Yellowjacket coach Darek Schibi. “We were Class S state champions last year and state runners-up the year before on the strength of quality wrestlers. We’ll be fine again this year.”

High school wrestling has 14 weight classes, so it takes a good-sized roster to fill all the slots. Gilbert has 14 kids on the roster, just eight of whom fit into Thursday’s match, forfeiting the other six classes.

Northwestern has 23, forfeiting just one in a no-harm double forfeit at 170 pounds.

Both teams came out happy with Thursday’s results. The Yellowjackets, with more experience and three individual Class S champions last year, won five of the eight contested matches.

Northwestern, with two Class S champions a year ago, rode graduated state champions Angelo Folino and Josh Schwartz to seventh place in Class S and 15th in the State Open on the strength of their runner-up finishes, a better team finish than any other Class S or M school in the state.

Co-coaches Peter Folino and Dan Langer are happy with where they are.

“We’re planting the seeds,” said Folino, boasting 10 freshmen for future growth on this year’s team.

Both teams have the quality wrestlers necessary for multi-school tournament success, where finishes, not forfeits add up the points.

Gilbert returns senior twins Kyle and Devin Matthews. Kyle was Class S state champ at 152 pounds last year; fraternal twin Devin was runner-up at 132. Both pinned their Highlander opponents Thursday night.

Northwestern returns sophomore phenomenon Mikey Lyttle, Class S runner-up at 195 pounds a year ago and fifth in the State Open.

In a sport in which experience counts as much as anything, all three started wrestling when they were seven years old and remain year-round wrestlers.

“At seven, I was chubby and wanted to lose weight. Wrestling was perfect,” said Kyle Matthews, who, with Kevin, wrestles with Schibi’s Hurricane Wrestling Club, open to all kids in the area.

“Wrestling helps you in everything,” Matthews said.

“I come from a long line of wrestlers,” said Northwestern’s Lyttle, who’s traveled through a series of clubs in the offseason to arrive at Rocky Hill’s KT Kids for the last two years. “My father and uncles were all wrestlers.”

In dual meets, numbers can count most. With forfeits scoring the same as pins, Northwestern led 22-0 after four matches, with three forfeits and a major decision by Highlander sophomore Coldon Williamson.

Then Gilbert went to work. Sam Hadash took the first Yellowjacket points on a decision at 132; Devin Matthews pinned his opponent at 138.

Hunter Sanden came back for Northwestern with a technical fall (16-point margin) at 145.

Then it was Gilbert again with back-to-back pins from Kyle Matthews and Connor Blay, the double forfeit at 170 and one for Northwestern at 182.

When Bajram Gulic scored Gilbert’s fourth pin at 195, the Yellowjackets closed to 33-27.

But few wrestlers in the state bear Northwestern’s Lyttle, this time pinning his opponent at 220 pounds.

One more Gilbert forfeit finished off the night’s scoring at 285 before three Torrington wrestlers, attached for training and competition to Gilbert, showed hope for a Red Raider wrestling program at some point in the future.

James Covill (132 pounds); Mark Zavatkay (138); and Kaimana Safechuck (182) all pinned their Northwestern opponents.

NORTHWESTERN 45, GILBERT 27

106: Adam Wright (NW) by forfeit. 113: Colby Sanden (NW) by forfeit. 120: Ben Langer (NW) by forfeit. 126: Colden Williamson (NW) maj. dec. Ageel Hadash (G), 13-2. 132: Sam Hadash (G) dec. Lily Scwartz (NW), 8-3. Devin Matthews (G) pin Marco Folino (NW), 2:56. 145: Hunter Sanden (NW) tech. fall Neicko Clapper (G), 18-2. 152: Kyle Matthews (G) pin Aiden Bannerman (NW), 3:12. 160: Connor Blay (G) pin Own Frost (NW), :37. 170: double forfeit. 182: Dylan Phillips (NW) by forfeit. 195: Bajram Gutic (G) pin Jacob Twombly (NW), 1:39. 220: Mikey Lytle (NW) pin Dylan Keith (G), 3:16. 285: Will Robotham (NW) by forfeit.

Records: Northwestern 2-0; Gilbert 2-4.

TORRINGTON 18, NORTHWESTERN 0

132: James Covill (T) pin Logan Giantonio (NW), 5:01. 138: Mark Zavatkay (T) pin Daniel Welcome (NW), :10. 182: Kaimana Safechuck (T) pin Dylan Phillips (NW), 1:28.