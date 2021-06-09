Reliever DiVita shuts down Woodland to send Northwestern to Class M final

























































BRISTOL — CIAC semifinal games guarantee a ton of talent. Guts to make the talent work often add unforgettable flavor.

In a 3-2 Northwestern win over Woodland Wednesday morning, that flavor was worthy of a five-star chef.

Woodland pitcher Cameron Heeman (6 innings, 8 hits, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks) took the mound two years after Tommy John surgery on his right arm.

Catcher Matt Belcher broke his thumb in a run-down at the plate in the fifth inning and refused to come out of the game.

Northwestern lefty Josh Hamel (5 innings, 4 hits, 7 strikeouts, 5 walks, 1 hit batter) came away from a bases-loaded, no-out situation in the second inning with just one run scored.

Even the plate umpire, down after a wild warmup pitch hit him in the neck, got back up and finished the game.

But the gutsiest performance of the day belonged to sophomore reliever Devon DiVita after Hamel came close to his pitch-count limit, with two potentially-long innings left to protect the Highlanders’ lead.

Northwestern’s Bubba Risedorf and helping lead the Highlanders back to the finals for the first time since 2016 #ctbase pic.twitter.com/BWsjY38TTj — Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) June 9, 2021

“I was shaking on the mound,” said the big right hander. “My curve wasn’t working, but my fastball was.”

“I’ve got faith in Devon,” Northwestern co-coach Kevin Nelligan said. “He came back from an injury half way through the season and he pitched well.”

This time, he pitched spectacularly.

DiVita allowed a leadoff hit to Tyler Lato in the top of the sixth, then bore down for three consecutive strikeouts while Lato stole second and went to third on a throwing error.

Next inning, against the top of the Hawks’ lineup, DiVita closed out the win with a groundout and two final Ks.

“It feels great,” he said.

Northwestern is also graduating at Dunkin’ Donuts Park tonight. So today’s win adds to a fun day and night for the seniors #ctbase pic.twitter.com/ERg4sMdoHj — Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) June 9, 2021

Long before that, each team had a chance to break the game open.

In the top of the second, Hamel, whose fastball was shaky for the first few innings, walked two batters and gave up his first hit, to Tyler Giambra, loading the bases with no outs.

“We’ve capitalized on that situation all year,” Hawks coach Steve Bainer said. “Today, we just couldn’t get the big hit.”

If Hamel’s fastball wasn’t working, his curve and slider were.

He got the first out on a bouncing comebacker just off the mound and throw to the plate; a strikeout for the second.

Jayden Tomasella lined an RBI single to left, but Northwestern’s Fred Camp gathered in the final out on a fly ball to center field.

The Highlanders took their winning turn in the bottom of the third.

Jack Lavoie, 3-for-3, (“I was guessing fastball on the first pitch.”) led off with Northwestern’s first hit of the day. With one out, Bubba Risedorf sent him home on a double to the right field corner. Berto Cantalini (2-for-3) followed with another double. Wyatt Weber hit an RBI single and Hamel drove in the final run on a fielder’s choice.

The Hawks scored again in the top of the fifth on a walk, hit batter and an RBI single by Zach Drewry.

From there, it was guts and glory for the Highlanders, who play No. 1 East Catholic, 8-2 winners over No. 4 Waterford, for the championship Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Middletown’s Palmer Field. It will be Northwestern’s first appearance in a state final since 2016. The Highlanders are in search of their first title.

NORTHWESTERN 3, WOODLAND 2

WOODLAND 010 010 0 — 2 5 2

NORTHWESTERN 003 000 X — 3 8 1

WP: Josh Hamel. LP: Cameron Heeman. 2B: NW — Bubba Risedorf; Berto Cantalini.

Records: Woodland 21-2. Northwestern 23-1.