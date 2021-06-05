Sixth inning surge helps Northwestern downs Rockville, reach Class M semifinals

WINSTED — No. 2 seed Northwestern showed promise with three runs in the first two innings of its Class M quarterfinal game against No. 7 Rockville, then fulfilled it with a three-run burst in the bottom of the sixth for a 6-2 win at Northwestern High School Saturday afternoon.

In between, the Highlanders gave Rockville its first run with three errors in the second inning. The Rams earned another in the top of the sixth before Northwestern’s final answer.

In the end, hitting, great pitching by Bubba Risedorf (7 innings, 4 hits, 6 strikeouts, 2 walks) and sound defense before and after the second inning were more than enough for the Highlanders’ move to a semifinal matchup on Tuesday with No. 3 Woodland, 10-3 winners over No. 11 Bacon Academy.

“We hit the ball well at the beginning and end of the game, but we took too many pitches,” said Rams coach Greg Caron. “Risedorf mixed his pitches really well on every count. They were the better team today.”

“It’s the first time all season (Risedorf) has pitched on just three days rest and he pitched as well as he has all year,” said Northwestern co-coach Kevin Nelligan.

“All his pitches were on — fastball, curve and changeup,” said catcher Berto Cantalini. “And he threw strikes.”

What might have been another pitching duel after Wednesday’s 2-1 win over Suffield didn’t pan out that way for a couple of reasons.

Rockville left-handed starter Anthony Mierez (5.2 innings, 8 hits, 6 strikeouts, 4 walks, 2 hit batters) “is a great pitcher,” Caron said. “He’s now thrown over 100 strikeouts for the season, but his control was just not there today.”

Facing Suffield pitcher Sam Beaudoin, whose fastball was in the upper 80s on Tuesday also helped Northwestern’s hitters Saturday.

“(Mierez’s) fastball was around 82, so it wasn’t as difficult,” said Highlander leadoff batter Fred Camp (2-for-3, walk, 3 runs scored), who began Northwestern’s first inning with a line drive double to right field.

Risedorf (2 runs scored) followed with a triple and Cantalini (2-for-4, 3 RBI, run scored) completed the first-inning two-spot with an RBI groundout to short.

Next inning, after Northwestern’s error fest, Camp came through again with a two-out single. A walk and a hit batter moved him to third and a Rockville error brought him in for a 3-1 lead.

Both pitchers showed their mettle for the next three innings. Then, in the top of the sixth, Rams DeShaun Perry and Sam Wheeler stepped up with a triple and double, closing to a 3-2 Highlander lead.

Mierez’s middle inning effectiveness without his best control cost him a lot of pitches in Saturday’s heat. Now, in the bottom of the sixth, he faced the top of the Highlander lineup, approaching his pitch-count limit (110 pitches).

He walked Camp, hit Risedorf with a pitch and stared in at Cantalini.

The junior slugger blasted Mierez’s second pitch into deep left center field for a two-run triple. Pinch hitter Hank Martin hit an RBI single for the final score.

“Berto put the finishing touch on it as he has all year,” smiled Coach Nelligan.

Northwestern 6, Rockville 2

Rockville 010 001 0 — 2 4 3

Northwestern 210 003 — 6 8 3

WP: Bubba Risedorf. LP: Anthony Mierez. 3B: R — DeShaun Perry. NW — Risedorf; Berto Cantalini. 2B: R — Sam Wheeler. NW — Fred Camp. Records: Rockville 18-5. Northwestern 22-1.