Northern Junior returns after year’s absence with impressive field

FAIRFIELD — The Northern Junior is back after a year’s absence and looks as strong as ever.

New Haven Country Club returns as the site for the 19th annual championship.

The 36-hole tournament will be held Tuesday and Wednesday. Milford’s Ben James will be going for the three-peat.

“The Northern Junior is so special, but we wondered if we cancel it (last year) will you be able to do it again next year? You don’t want to cancel it one year, lose all the hard work you did all of those years previously and the kids forget about it,” said Brent Paladino, one of the tournament’s organizers.

Paladino, who works for the United States Golf Association in championship administration, said the Northern Junior tournament committee waited as long as it could before cancelling the tournament in May of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The championship was going to be held at Great River GC.

“It was really heartbreaking to cancel it. I was also going through the same thing (at work) when the USGA canceled 10 championships,” said Paladino, who was working at the U.S. Senior Women’s Open being held at Brooklawn Country Club. “If we had known everything, we probably could have held it. But at that time in the middle of May, people were in lockdown. We couldn’t play golf in New Jersey (where Paladino lives). It was hard to envision kids traveling, getting rental cars and playing tournament golf.”

Headlined by James, who is committed to play at the University of Virginia and just placed second in the Connecticut Open on Wednesday, the field is 111 strong, from 26 states, provinces, countries, “about what it normally is”, Paladino said. It started as a one-day event on the Connecticut Section’s Junior PGA calendar in 2002 and has grown big enough to have two qualifiers.

But bringing an A-list junior field together is secondary to the tournament’s primary objective.

“At the end of the day, it’s not really the driving factor to get the strongest field we can have. We make sure we provide the best possible experience and make a really good impression on those kids whether they are the top players or one tier below,” Paladino said.

Both of last year’s Borck Junior champions, Jackson Roman and Mia Scarpeti, are competing in the Northern Junior. There are several members of the GameTimeCT all-state boys golf teams this past high school spring season who are competing: Matt Downes (St. Paul), Brad Sawka (Ellington), Marc DeGaetano (New Canaan) and Jake Ivan-Pal (Notre Dame-West Haven).

Sophia Sarrazin of Hamden Hall Country Day, the 2019 Borck champion, is one of three state girls competing in the 36-hole championship.

The winners get exemptions into a number of national junior championship events.