North Haven overcomes setbacks, tops East Haven in unusual opener

NORTH HAVEN — For most of Wednesday night, it sure looked like the opening game of an unusual girls’ basketball season.

Both teams struggled with shots from the floor with part of it due to each team missing their best player.

North Haven lost its best player last week in a scrimmage as Eveani Okwuosa tore her anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee with surgery expected Friday. Meanwhile, East Haven center Taylor Salato didn’t dress, but will return to play on Feb. 16.

But it was North Haven who persevered, en route to a 45-27 Southern Connecticut Conference victory at the Fred Kelly Gymnasium. North Haven outscored East Haven, 34-16, in the second half.

“I’m devastated for her,” North Haven coach Tom Blake said. “When your best player is your hardest worker, you have a diamond. But I told the kids it’s 32 minutes for you to grab and help the team.”

The opening quarter was back and forth with freshman Juliana Iovino hitting a layup with 18 seconds remaining in the first quarter to give East Haven a 7-6 edge.

The two teams each only connected on one field goal apiece in the second quarter as the lead exchanged hands three times with the game knotted at 11-11 at intermission.

“I told the kids to be patient, let it come to us and do all the little things,” Blake said. “We wanted to set good screens and it will get people open.”

The third quarter had much better flow for both sides. Iovino had a pair of buckets and Erin Curran a baseline drive to give the Yellowjackets their largest lead of the night, 17-12 with 6:17 to go in the period.

North Haven followed with a 9-0 run of its own to take a 21-17 lead on a layup by Sarah Puzone. East Haven came right back and closed it to 23-22 on a pair of free throws by Iovino.

But after that, it was all North Haven as it ramped up its defense.

“We have a good halfcourt trap,” Blake said. “We didn’t work it as well as we wanted in the first half. If everyone does their job, I told them it would work like a charm and it did.

North Haven went on a 22-5 run from there, including a 20-5 advantage in the fourth quarter.

“We made the traps, forced them to make bad throws and got steals,” Blake said.

The big bucket was a three-pointer by Carly Fresher with 5:51 to play that boosted the North Haven lead to double digits at 32-22.

Meanwhile, East Haven turned the ball over 25 times, which didn’t help the Yellowjackets.

“We struggled from the perimeter,” East Haven coach Anthony Russell said. “Anytime you turn over the ball 25 times to their 13, it’s a matter of time before they start capitalizing. We have a lot of work to do.”

Emma Liedke had a game high 17 points for North Haven, while Sarah Puzone added 9 and Fresher 8. Besides Iovino, Erin Curran added 8 points for East Haven.

North Haven 45, East Haven 27

East Haven (0-1)

Kate Pycela 0 0 1-2 1, Erin Curran 3 0 2-6 8, Juliana Iovinoi 4 1 2-4 13, Olivia Martin 1 0 0-0 2, Kelsey Murray 0 1 0-0 3

North Haven (1-0)

Carly Fresher 1 2 0-0 8, Sarah Puzone 2 0 5-12 9, Olivia Stefanik 2 0 0-0 4, Emma Leidke 8 0 1-2 17, Olivia Johnson 1 1 0-0 5, Ava Halovich 1 0 0-0 2

East Haven (0-1). 7 4 11 5 — 27

North Haven (1-0) 6 5 14 20 — 45