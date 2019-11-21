North Haven's Angela Gambardellla sets the Class M state record in the 200 Individual Medley with a time of 2:04.62 at the CIAC Class M girls swimming championships at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven, Conn. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. less North Haven's Angela Gambardellla sets the Class M state record in the 200 Individual Medley with a time of 2:04.62 at the CIAC Class M girls swimming championships at Southern Connecticut State University in ... more Photo: Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close North Haven girls capture 1st Class M swim title 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

NEW HAVEN — Patience can lead to wonderful rewards.

The North Haven girls swim team completed a three-year quest Wednesday night, capturing its first-ever Class M championship at Southern Connecticut’s Hutchinson Natatorium.

“The third time was the charm,” said North Haven coach Martha Phelan. “Congratulations to the fine field of participants. It’s been a three-year quest to get here. I’m so thrilled for these girls. It’s an awesome accomplishment.”

North Haven was the Class M runner-up the past two years. Daniel Hand took home the 2018 Class M plaque.

But Wednesday night North Haven flipped the script. North Haven amassed 622 points to edge Daniel Hand (599.5) for the elusive championship.

“We put a good effort out there. I’m so proud of my team,” said Daniel Hand coach Jen Lyman. “It’s a great competition we have with North Haven. It is a friendly rivalry. We push each other and celebrate each other’s success.”

Indeed. The loudest cheers when North Haven was officially announced as champs came from the Daniel Hand contingent. Coaches Lyman and Phelan have been close friends for decades.

In the end, the math side of North Haven’s victory was simple. The boost came last week at the Class M diving championship.

North Haven senior Ava Santacroce (2nd place, 27 points), sophomore Chandler Ceste-Martinez (8th place, 21 points) and senior Christina Stoeffler (11th place, 16 points) provided a 64-point cushion under the guidance of diving coach Bob Lewis.

Daniel Hand had no divers and therefore no points.

North Haven also received key contributions by winning both the 200-yard medley relay and 200-yard free relay.

Senior Angela Gambardella swam a leg on both relays. In addition, Gambardella won the 200 IM in a new Class M record time of 2:04.62. She also provided breathing room at the end by winning the 100 breaststroke in 1:02.27.

“As a senior after two runner-up team finishes, we wanted to go out with a bang this year,” said Gambardella, who will continue her swim career at UConn. “This Class M title was our No. 1 goal all season. We’re so happy to achieve it. Daniel Hand is such a tough and worthy competitor. I swam my best tonight for my team. The Class M record was a nice bonus.”

“Angela Gambardella has been a gift to our program,” Phelan said. “She’s the type of swimmer who doesn’t come along often. To succeed in the IM, relays and breaststroke is a unique combination. I will miss her so much. She’s a great teammate I’ve been priviledged to coach the last four years. She will have a great career at UConn.”

The other individual champion for North Haven was junior Madeline Bergin. She is Class M champion in both the 50 yard free (24.01) and 100 yard free (52.52).

Pacing the effort for Daniel Hand was senior Kayla Mendonca (1st 100 yard backstroke, 56.83; 2nd 100 butterfly), sophomore Abbigail Chemacki (won 500 free, 5:13.67) and the victorious 400 free relay.

Other individual Class M champions were Guilford senior Alexandra Mayo (200 free, 1:56.48) and Foran senior Jordan Macdonald (100 butterfly, 57.53).





CLASS M GIRLS SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIP

Team Scores: 1. North Haven 622; 2. Daniel Hand 599.5; 3. East Lyme 427; 4. Mercy 351.5; 5. Brookfield 351; 6. Old Lyme-Val-OS 334.5; 7. Branford 287; 8. Masuk 271; 9. Guilford 256; 10. WLocks-Ell-EG 247; 11. Foran 221; 12. St. Joseph 167; 13. Bunnell 161; 14. SHA 155; 15. Suffield 138; 16. Bristol Eastern 132; 17. Bristol Central 129; 18. E.O. Smith-Tolland 99.5; 19.Lyman-Wind-PH 85; 20. Stratford 57.

200 Yard Medley Relay: 1. North Haven (Brooke Nebor, Angela Gambardella, Mikayla Rapuano, Madeline Bergin), 1:48.26; 2. East Lyme (Ashwini Sahasrabudhe, Nicole Hahn, Katie Keating, Grace Vlaun), 1:51.34; 3. Daniel Hand (Kayla Mendonca, Ava Dougherty, Erin Reilly, Ava Keane), 1:52.00; 4.Old Lyme-Val-OS (Connie Pan, Helen Day, Grace Sweeney, Loretta Cecchini), 1:55.81; 5. Mercy (Elizabeth Brown, Molly Whitaker, Elisia Pagliuca, Julia Morgan), 1:56.55; 6. Branford (Melissa Juliano, Erika Barone, Cordelia Keberle, Gabrielle Gillis), 1:56.58.

200 Yard Freestyle: 1. Alexandra Mayo, Guilford, 1:56.48; 2. Grace Vlaun, East Lyme, 1:58.30; 3. Katherine Sharkey, Brookfield, 1:58.78; 4. Ruby Redlich, Daniel Hand, 2:00.17; 5. Kathryn Tolla, Brookfield, 2:00.88; 6.Katharine Pillion, Mercy, 2:01.33.

200 Yard IM: 1. Angela Gambardella, North Haven, 2:04.62; 2. Anna Weinstein, Brookfield, 2:09.13; 3. Nicole Hahn, East Lyme, 2:09.89; 4.Grace Motisi, WLocks-Ell-EG, 2:12.95; 5. Abbigail Chemacki, Daniel Hand, 2:16.69; 6. Erika Barone, Branford, 2:18.54.

50 Yard Freestyle: 1. Madeline Bergin, North Haven, 24.01; 2. Elizabeth Stoelzel, Masuk, 24.32; 3. Daniela Tanaka Sales, St. Joseph, 24.60; 4.Jordan Macdonald, Foran, 24.73; 5. Sydney Crawford, Lyman-Wind-PH, 25.16; 6. Ava Keane, Daniel Hand, 25.31.

100 Yard Butterfly: 1. Jordan Macdonald, Foran, 57.53; 2. Kayla Mendonca, Daniel Hand, 57.98; 3. Elisia Pagliuca, Mercy, 59.41; 4. Katie Keating, East Lyme, 59.54; 5. Katherine Sharkey, Brookfield, 59.67; 6. Anna Weinstein, Brookfield, 59.92.

100 Yard Freestyle: 1. Madeline Bergin, North Haven, 52.52; 2. Sydney Crawford, Lyman-Wind-PH, 53.61; 3. Alexandra Mayo, Guilford, 53.82; 4. Ruby Redlich, Daniel Hand, 54.81; 5. Ava Keane, Daniel Hand, 54.91; 6. Erin Reilly, Daniel Hand, 55.07.

500 Yard Freestyle: 1. Abbigail Chemacki, Daniel Hand, 5:10.63; 2. Elisia Pagliuca, Mercy, 5:14.16; 3. Eva Cuevas, SHA, 5:18.48; 4. Emma Ruffo, Daniel Hand, 5:19.80; 5. Kathryn Tolla, Brookfield, 5:22.10; 6. Molly Whitaker, Mercy, 5:25.63.

200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1. North Haven (Angela Gambardella, Taya Laborde, Riley Jooss, Madeline Bergin), 1:39.76; 2. Masuk (Eva Helmke, Zoe Helmke, Makenna Nicholas, Elizabeth Stoelzel), 1:40.44; 3. East Lyme (Katie Keating, Lauren Hinckley, Grace Vlaun, Nicole Hahn), 1:41.10; 4. Guilford (Mia Amasino, Grace Young, Haley Moriarity, Alexandra Mayo), 1:45.28; 5.Daniel Hand (Ruby Redlich, Julia Urbowicz, Kacie Wines, Emma Ruffo), 1:45.42; 6. Bunnell 1:46.71.

100 Yard Backstroke: 1. Kayla Mendonca, Daniel Hand, 56.83; 2. Erin Reilly, Daniel Hand, 59.84; 3. Elizabeth Stoelzel, Masuk, 59.90; 4. Ella Halpin, WLocks-Ell-EG, 1:00.17; 5. Brooke Nebor, North Haven, 1:03.33; 6. Erika Barone, Branford, 1:03.86.

100 Yard Breaststroke: 1. Angela Gambardella, North Haven, 1:02.27; 2. Nicole Hahn, East Lyme, 1:05.68; 3. Rosemery Nieto, Bunnell, 1:06.06; 4.Daniela Tanaka Sales, St. Joseph, 1:08.79; 5. Grace Motisi, WLocks-Ell-EG, 1:08.83; 6. Eva Cuevas, SHA, 1:09.67.

400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1. Daniel Hand (Ruby Redlich, Erin Reilly, Ava Keane, Kayla Mendonca), 3:37.30; 2. WLocks-Ell-EG (Maya Brody, Natalie Chamberlain, Ella Halpin, Grace Motisi), 3:43.15; 3. Old Lyme-Val-OS (Laura Day, Helen Day, Connie Pan, Grace Sweeney), 3:45.80; 4. Guilford (Alyssa Simione, Haley Moriarity, Grace Young, Alexandra Mayo), 3:47.24; 5. Mercy (Elisia Pagliuca, Meaghan Bertolami, Elizabeth Brown, Katharine Pillion), 3:47.87; 6. Brookfield (Kathryn Tolla, Katherine Sharkey, Mia Iverson, Anna Weinstein), 3:48.46.