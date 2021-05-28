North Branford endures, wins sixth straight Shoreline crown

3 1 of 3 Paul Augeri / For Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Paul Augeri / For Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of 3





NORTH BRANFORD — For North Branford to win a sixth straight Shoreline Conference softball title this year, it was going to take more patience than the team knew it had.

Thunderbirds coach Nick DeLizio was sick with COVID-19 in April. The team was out of commission for two weeks because of contact tracing, unless you count the players working out on their own.

DeLizio recovered, but when the team got back on the field, it faced a daunting schedule — 13 games in 16 days, including five in the final five days of their regular season. They won 12 of the 13.

“This was a wild one, a wild year,” DeLizio said after the Thunderbirds beat Old Lyme 5-0 on Thursday behind the four-hit pitching of freshman Kiley Mullins. “We were playing with a lot of ifs at the start of the school year and the mystery of what’s going to happen next. Then we heard we’d have a full season, and then we got shut down.

“Winning this one was tremendous. To battle back and to see what these kids accomplished against an awesome Old Lyme team … I can’t believe this is the sixth in a row for the program.”

Mullins, who shut out Coginchaug 1-0 in the semifinals, was unruffled in putting up zeroes against an Old Lyme team that overpowered a good Cromwell team in the quarterfinals and knocked off top seed Haddam-Killingworth 1-0 in the semis.

Mullins allowed two infield singles, a bunt hit and a single up in the middle, struck out six and retired 12 straight Old Lyme hitters between the third and seventh innings.

“I definitely felt a little shaky out there at the start, but our hitters and fielders came through like in any other game,” she said, still basking in the joy of being enveloped by her teammates following the final out. “This feels like the dream I’ve had of being in that little huddle on the mound after winning it.”

North Branford scored on a bases-loaded fielding error in the first inning to stake Mullins to an early lead. The T-Birds had opportunities to pad their advantage but left a total of seven runners on as Old Lyme freshman Emma Bayor proved to be just as dominant as Mullins, her summer AAU teammate.

The game was decided in the fifth inning. North Branford loaded the bases with none out on an error and two infield dribblers, and the situation encouraged DeLizio to get aggressive.

After Lindsey Onofrio fouled out, DeLizio called for a squeeze with junior left fielder Bella Hills at bat. Hills laid down a perfect bunt up the third-base line and Jada Miconi beat Alison Ward’s throw on a close play.

“You never bunt with the bases loaded, but Bell is a good bunter and she’s got speed,” DeLizio said, “so I took a chance, just to put pressure on. That’s what we did. It was a very close play, but it was executed. I might be a little psycho for doing that, but it’s OK.”

Left-handed batter Lauren Ackerman followed by punching a two-run single through the right side, scoring Sophia Ouellet and Gianna DePino to give the Thunderbirds a 4-0 lead.

Ackerman, who takes a step toward the pitcher when swinging, had a great day with that approach. She was 3 for 3.

“I was looking at the defense and noticing where they were playing,” she said, referencing her crucial hit. “All I was looking to do was hit it up the middle or over their (infielders) heads.”

Hills has made the majority of North Branford’s mound starts this season, but Mullins came on strong in the second half. She picked up the win in relief in an extra-innings victory over Cromwell on May 11, and from there DeLizio put a lot of trust.

“Kiley was awesome today,” the coach said. “That’s a freshman pitching in a semifinal and final. It was like a freshman battle today, a teammate battle with Bayor, and it was really special to see. To see a freshman like Kiley put that weight on her shoulders … the team was all behind her. We’ve had lots of team chemistry this year. Everyone’s pulling for each other.”

Bayor was lifted with two outs in the fifth in favor of Victoria Gage, who allowed an unearned run in the sixth.

Erica Piercey had two hits and scored two runs for North Branford.

Old Lyme was making its first appearance in a Shoreline final since 2009.

“I think we were a little bit nervous going in,” Wildcats coach Tim Gavin said. “Usually our defense is usually our strong point and some games our bats disappear and we just don’t hit. I want to give Mullins credit, she pitched a good game, we just didn’t put the ball in play. We hit the ball up (in the air) a little bit too much. It didn’t matter if it was 1-0, 5-0 10-0 if we’re not going to score any runs.”

North Branford 5, Old Lyme 0

Old Lyme000 000 0—0 4 4

North Branford100 031 x—5 8 0

Pitching: OL—Emma Baylor, Victoria Gage (5) and Paige Kolesnik; NB—Kiley Mullins and Hanna Senerchia. WP: Mullins; LP: Bayor.