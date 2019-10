North Branford's Aly Kendrick plays the ball ahead of Morgan defender Delaney Mastriano during their field hockey game in North Branford, Conn. on Monday, October 13, 2019. North Branford's Aly Kendrick plays the ball ahead of Morgan defender Delaney Mastriano during their field hockey game in North Branford, Conn. on Monday, October 13, 2019. Photo: Brian Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Brian Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 32 Caption Close North Branford blanks Morgan, has not allowed goal this season 1 / 32 Back to Gallery

Olivia Toto had a goal and an assist for the North Branford field hockey team, which defeated Morgan 2-0 Monday in a Shoreline Conference home win.

Ava Galdenzi also scored for the Thunderbirds. Jaime Matthews saved five shots to earn the shutout while Abby Gordon made 21 saves for the Huskies.