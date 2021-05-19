No spectators permitted for FCIAC track and field championships

There will be no spectators allowed at the FCIAC boys and girls indoor track and field championships at Danbury High School next week, the league announced Wednesday..

In a statement, the FCIAC announced “due to the large number of participants in our outdoor track championships, there will not be any fans permitted at the meets. Both meets will be streamed live by FairfieldLive with info on how to link to the two sites covering the meets – one for track events and the other for field events – to follow later this week. Thank you for your understanding.”

Both the girls and boys meets are being held at Danbury High School, with the girls competing on Monday, May 24, at 4 p.m., and the boys on Tuesday, May 25, at 4 p.m.

Track events and field events can be seen via separate streams.

