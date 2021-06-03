No sitting still: Guilford’s Maddie Epke thrives off being a three-sport athlete

Tom Epke will always remember the moment he realized his daughter, Maddie, had unique athletic ability.

Tom and his wife, Wendy, gave Maddie her first bike when she was 2 years old.

She immediately took the pink bike with its matching pink flower basket out for rides around their neighborhood cul-de-sac in Maryland.

Within a couple days, Tom realized Maddie was pedaling with ease, so he lifted the bike’s training wheels a couple centimeters off the ground.

She continued riding no problem and he raised them higher. And higher. He raised them to the point where their existence didn’t even matter and eventually took them off.

Again, Maddie wasn’t fazed. She rode the bike lap after lap around the cul-de-sac’s small grassy island day after day.

“Our eyes popped out of our heads like, ‘Oh my gosh, she can really do that,’” Tom said. “To me, that’s like a summary of her little athletic life so far as a 17-year-old. She didn’t need the training wheels too long at anything that she’s done.”

Fifteen years later, Maddie hasn’t slowed down. Her athletic ability and passion for sports only grew.

She’s created a legacy as a three-sport athlete in field hockey, ice hockey and lacrosse as a junior at Guilford. Over the course of her three years, she’s helped the school to two Class M state championships in field hockey and a combined six SCC titles, including the Grizzlies’ first league titles in lacrosse and ice hockey.

It’s this ability to balance and thrive off her busy lifestyle that helped pave the way for Maddie to have the opportunity to play lacrosse at James Madison University. And with another year at Guilford starting next fall, Maddie doesn’t plan on sitting still any time soon.

“I’m just someone who I always want to be at my best. I want people to remember my name when I play them,” Maddie said. “Everything has shown that if you work for it, you can earn it. And that’s what I did and that’s what I’ve got and I’m really glad that I have the opportunity now to keep working for it and keep earning it.”

THE BALANCING ACT

In the fall, Maddie practices every day after school for Guilford field hockey. Twice a week, during the evenings, she’ll attend her travel ice hockey practices for Mid Fairfield along with personal training sessions. Her Saturdays are reserved for field hockey games, while Sundays are for tournaments with her travel lacrosse team, Nor’easter Lacrosse.

She’ll even set aside a few days a week to practice the stand-up bass — which she plays in Guilford’s symphony orchestra.

“I definitely don’t have a lot of time, but I kinda like that,” Maddie said. “I’ve never been a kid who can just sit on the couch for like an hour and do nothing and just sit there. I always have to be moving or doing something.”

When her schedules overlap, which they often do, Maddie prioritizes her high school teams over her travel teams. She always finds a way to be the first to arrive to practices and the last to leave.

“I don’t know how somebody can do that much, but Maddie is a special girl. There’s no question.” said Guilford field hockey coach Kitty Palmer. “She’s a rarity”

The answer to how she does it all is simple: she just does.

Whether it’s working out in the Epke’s backyard, refereeing youth ice hockey and lacrosse, watching and learning from film with Wendy, playing the family in Monopoly or Nintendo’s Dr. Mario or even long boarding with friends, Maddie needs to be doing something, even during her down time.

“I’ve never been the person who can just go all day just hanging out with her friends because I’ve never had that opportunity,” Maddie said. “There’s not a whole lot of time, but I don’t mind it because I like my days being filled.”

It’s during the long drives to and from travel team tournaments, where she’s forced to sit still for hours on end in the car, that she finds her time to breathe and relax.

But that’s also when she gets her homework done — sprawled out in the backseat of her dad’s Nissan Titan with her laptop on her knees, her textbooks on the seat next to her and her phone as a hotspot.

Maddie’s busy-body life isn’t uncommon in the Epke household.

Wendy teaches PE at Abraham Baldwin Middle School and coaches Maddie on Guilford’s lacrosse team. Tom travels for work and is an assistant coach for Maddie’s ice hockey team at Guilford. And the youngest Epke, Kate, 13, does ice hockey and lacrosse. It’s a rarity if the family gets three or more dinners together at home during the week.

There are the sacrifices, however. Maddie’s missed important birthday parties and sleepovers as her travel teams require heavy commitment.

“She takes it as part of the process,” Wendy said. “She was OK that she would miss those things because she would prefer to compete or train.”

Maddie missed Guilford’s prom this year because it was the same weekend as this year’s ice hockey nationals for Mid Fairfield in Philadelphia.

Immediately after the game, Tom drove Maddie the three hours back to Guilford. She got home around 10 p.m., called her friends and they quickly put on their dresses to take pictures before changing out of them to hangout.

“We just find a way to get through it and give her every experience we possibly can,” Tom said.

COMMITTING TO LACROSSE

After every year, Wendy and Tom ask Maddie to rank each sport. At first, they worried doing all three would cause her to burnout and hoped she’d fall out of love with at least one at some point.

But that never happened.

Maddie’s passion for all three never diminished. Yet, the one thing that did change was her love for lacrosse. Throughout the years, she ranked the sport higher and higher on the list.

After her first lacrosse lesson in kindergarten, she came home and immediately asked Tom to play catch out in the backyard. For years on end, the two met three to four nights a week after dinner to toss the ball back and forth.

It didn’t take long for Maddie to become a top draw specialist and midfielder. As a freshman at Guilford, in 2019, she was named First Team All-SCC and First Team All-State after leading the program to its first-ever outright SCC championship. She has twice been named to the Under Armour 150 Selection and once to the U15 National Team Combine. As a junior, she helped Guilford win the 2021 SCC championship and was named the SCC Player of the Year. Wendy was named the SCC Coach of the Year.

While colleges began showing interest in her for field hockey and ice hockey (Maddie was named the Most Outstanding Player for the SCC and state championships in field hockey in 2019 and the 2020 SCC Player of the Year in ice hockey), she waited until last September when college recruiting began for lacrosse to get serious about the process.

The opening day for lacrosse recruiting was Sept. 1 at 12:01 a.m. The Epkes made an event of the evening, making appetizers and prepped for celebration. As the clock turned past the hour, phone calls and messages immediately poured in. Twenty-eight colleges reached out to Maddie that night.

She made a list of her top-10 schools, ranking them by campus life, academics and lacrosse program.

Maddie and Tom went on a five-day road trip along the East Coast to then see the colleges in person. They saw the local programs like UConn and Fairfield and went up north to see UMass, Boston University and then Marist. They even went south and stopped at Drexel and JMU.

Within a couple weeks, Maddie chose JMU.

“Something about the JMU coaches just made me feel so at home,” Maddie said. “When I stepped on JMU campus, I was like, ‘I don’t know why but there’s this feeling this is the one.’ … When I committed, I was like, ‘Everything is paying off. Everything that’s gotten me here, everything that I’ve ever done has paid off to this moment.’”

Despite her commitment to lacrosse, Maddie hasn’t backed off from the other two sports.

She played all three for Guilford this year, on top of her travel teams, and plans to do the same next year. The only differences will be her playing down a tier level in her ice hockey travel team and not going to as many field hockey tournaments in the summer, including declining her invite to play in the USA junior training program.

“You can always count on her to deliver day in and day out. You can always count on her to be her,” said Guilford ice hockey coach Rick Binkowski. “Maddie has consistently been that top-notch player as she represents herself to be. … To work hard and to do her best, it’s just a habit of hers.”

In her three years at Guilford, Maddie has already rewritten the record books for all three sports and she doesn’t plan on stopping next year in her final year with the Grizzlies. While many with her talent would consider attending a prep school, Maddie hasn’t. Competing for Guilford has always been her priority.

“She’s very prideful of going to Guilford and representing Guilford and having that comradery with her schoolmates,” Wendy said. “At school, they put those banners up on the wall when your team wins and so everyone wants those banners and I think that’s part of it. She wants to leave a really big mark at Guilford High School.”

