No. 9 Simsbury tops No. 5 Xavier, continues to play for statewide respect









































Image 1 of / 11 Caption Close Image 2 of 11 Simsbury's Griffin Marquis takes a shot from the point against Xavier at Wesleyan University on Saturday, January 25, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Simsbury's Griffin Marquis takes a shot from the point against Xavier at Wesleyan University on Saturday, January 25, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Image 3 of 11 Simsbury's Elijah Livingston plays defense against Xavier at Wesleyan University on Saturday, January 25, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Simsbury's Elijah Livingston plays defense against Xavier at Wesleyan University on Saturday, January 25, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Image 4 of 11 Simsbury's Ryan McCormick fights for the puck against Xavier at Wesleyan University on Saturday, January 25, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Simsbury's Ryan McCormick fights for the puck against Xavier at Wesleyan University on Saturday, January 25, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Image 5 of 11 Simsbury's Cole Chapman looks to make a pass against Xavier at Wesleyan University on Saturday, January 25, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Simsbury's Cole Chapman looks to make a pass against Xavier at Wesleyan University on Saturday, January 25, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Image 6 of 11 Simsbury's Rocco Cirilli takes the puck around the net against Xavier at Wesleyan University on Saturday, January 25, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Simsbury's Rocco Cirilli takes the puck around the net against Xavier at Wesleyan University on Saturday, January 25, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Image 7 of 11 Simsbury's Drew Lech skates the puck into the offensive zone against Xavier at Wesleyan University on Saturday, January 25, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Simsbury's Drew Lech skates the puck into the offensive zone against Xavier at Wesleyan University on Saturday, January 25, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Image 8 of 11 Simsbury's Drew Lech shoots the puck against Xavier at Wesleyan University on Saturday, January 25, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Simsbury's Drew Lech shoots the puck against Xavier at Wesleyan University on Saturday, January 25, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Image 9 of 11 Simsbury's Jackson Bulger makes a save against Xavier at Wesleyan University on Saturday, January 25, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Simsbury's Jackson Bulger makes a save against Xavier at Wesleyan University on Saturday, January 25, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Image 10 of 11 Simsbury's Jackson Bulger makes a save against Xavier at Wesleyan University on Saturday, January 25, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Simsbury's Jackson Bulger makes a save against Xavier at Wesleyan University on Saturday, January 25, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Image 11 of 11 Simsbury's Cole Chapman plays defense against Xavier at Wesleyan University on Saturday, January 25, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Simsbury's Cole Chapman plays defense against Xavier at Wesleyan University on Saturday, January 25, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) No. 9 Simsbury tops No. 5 Xavier, continues to play for statewide respect 1 / 11 Back to Gallery

MIDDLETOWN – Respect. That’ss what Simsbury has been playing for all season.

Their quest continued Saturday afternoon at the Spurrier-Snyder Rink at Wesleyan University.

“I’ll keep it simple: We’re not getting the respect up north that the teams down south are getting,” Simsbury coach Chris Day said.

“For the four years I’ve coached we haven’t gotten the respect up North because there’s only two Division I teams up North – Northwest Catholic and us.”

The Trojans, ranked No. 9 in the latest GameTimeCT poll, scored two third period goals to beat No. 5 Xavier, 3-1.

It was the team’s biggest win of the season, after falling to No. 2 Notre Dame-West Haven and No. 8 Hamden in close games earlier this year.

“It was a lot different this time,” Simsbury captain Cole Chapman said. “The bus ride was silent. We were all locked in to play and we went out and played a great defensive game.”

Simsbury’s Cole Chapman gives the Trojans the lead 2-1 over Xavier with 7 mins left #cthk pic.twitter.com/wgPKWqdXnD — Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) January 25, 2020

Chapman scored the game-winning goal midway through the final period, which was no surprise to his coach or his teammates.

“Everybody rallies around him,” senior goalie Jackson Bulger said. “He just sets the tone for the game.”

The tone set by Chapman is playing a full offensive and defensive game.

“He’s the motor. He makes the motor run,” Day said. “When the kids see him backcheck and they see him play that 200-foot game it makes them want to play that 200-foot game.

“Goals are great. But a great backcheck, or a great pass or a great check — to me, as a coach — is just as a good putting one in the net.”

The Trojans are off to an 8-2 start to the season, already surpassing their win total from a year ago.

“This group of boys that we have in that locker room are so much more into it as a team than last year’s team,” Day said. “I have two lines that I can run, I got a third group of guys that I can throw out when we need to and they’re all pulling the oars in the same direction.“

Simsbury’s Drew Lech scores and it’s 3-1 Trojans leading Xavier late in third #cthk pic.twitter.com/ePzYHLsMji — Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) January 25, 2020

With Chapman leading the top line, which has boosted the team’s scoring from a year ago, senior Drew Lech has stepped up to lead the second line.

Lech scored the third goal against Xavier and also netted a hat trick against Glastonbury last week.

“They have really stepped up this year,” Chapman said.

Another difference is the play Bulger in net.

“Jackson last year, very inconsistent,” Day said. “Jackson this year is a little more aggressive.”

Bulger made numerous saves Saturday afternoon and credits his play to his demeanor.

“I just feel more calm and confident,” he said.

At the halfway point the Trojans as a whole are feeling confident, too. But they know this is just the beginning.

With dates against Northwest Catholic, New Canaan and Ridgefield on their schedule, along with just two home games in their final 10 games, the Trojans say they have to continue their high level of play if they want the respect they seek.

“These 50 days are our Super Bowl,” Day said. “We got to have some big wins in here for us to feel good that we can deliver on where we want to go.

“Those are the teams we have to compete with and beat either on the road or home and for us it will be on the road.”

SIMSBURY 3, XAVIER 1

SIMSBURY 0 1 2 — 3

XAVIER 0 1 0 – 1

Records: Simsbury 8-2; Xavier 5-4. Goals: S – Ryan McCormick, Cole Chapman, Drew Lech. X – Aden Hotchkiss. Assists: S – Aaron Livingston, Elijah Livingston, Scott Simeon, Ryan McCormick.