No. 8 Greenwich routs No. 9 Warde to secure top seed in FCIAC

FAIRFIELD — Whenever their pitcher is ahead in the count and when their batter is ahead in the count the Greenwich bench screams “driver’s seat.”

Indicating their pitcher or batter is in control.

With a 10-3 win over No. 9 Warde on Wednesday, No. 8 Greenwich clinched the top seed in the FCIAC tournament and finds itself in the driver’s seat.

“We had a lot of goals, I don’t know if being the top seed was one of them,” Greenwich coach Adrian Arango said. “This group of guys, the way they came together how hard they worked in the offseason. Those 20 guys earned everything we got this year.”

Justin Zych hit a three-run home run in the top of the third inning to cap off a six-run inning for the Cardinals, giving them a 6-0 lead.

“I knew I had to jump on the first-pitch fastball, I learned that in my first at bat,” Zych said. “I think I got a good pitch to hit and took advantage of it.”

Fairfield Warde threatened in both the third and fourth inning, loading the bases with no outs.

A force out at the plate and line drive double play ended the rally in the third. In the fourth, Warde scored twice on bases loaded walks, stranding three more runners.

“We didn’t execute, tip your caps to them they were the better team today,” Warde coach Brett Conner said.

Greenwich pounded out 14 hits in the game.

“I think most of our hits were on first pitch,” Zych said. “So, getting that first fastball I think all of our hitters did a good job taking advantage of it.”

Warde will be the No. 2 seed and the two could meet for a second time in the FCIAC championship on May 28.

“I’m sure we are going to see them again,” Arango said. “We may not have gotten their best punch today, but they’re a great team and they’re going to be back.

“Hopefully we see them again and we will see what happens.”

Player of the Game

Justin Zych, Greenwich: The junior’s three-run home run put the Cardinals in control early.

Quotable

“Can’t say enough good things about him. He’s a baseball player, he doesn’t say a word. He shows up every day and works the hardest.” Greenwich coach Adrian Arango on Justin Zych.

pete.paguaga@hearstmediact.com; @PetePaguaga

GREENWICH 10, WARDE 3

GREENWICH 0060301 — 10 14 0

WARDE 0002100 — 3 4 3

2B: G — Christian Mingione, Auguie Bancroft; W— Jack Andrews. 3B: W — John Heitzman. HR: G — Justin Zych; W — John Heitzman

Batteries: Greenwich — Carson Bylciw (W), Tommy Healy (4), Nathan Jones (6) and Felipe Echeto. Warde — Zach Broderick (L), Nick Hios (5), Edmund Hogan (7) and Roman DiGiacomo.

Records: Greenwich 14-3, Fairfield Warde 14-3