No. 8 East Haven builds big lead, hangs on to knock off No. 7 Amity

WOODBRIDGE — It was no surprise the game was decided by one run. It would be expected in a clash between two teams ranked in the top 10 in the GametimeCT.com softball poll.

But what was surprising was the amount of runs as eighth-ranked East Haven barely hung on for a wild 10-9 victory over seventh-ranked Amity Wednesday afternoon in a Southern Connecticut Conference contest.

“It’s a big win for state seeding,” East Haven coach Ed Crisafi said. “It doesn’t count towards the SCC tournament seeding, but 7-1 gets us in top 5 in L and L is loaded.”

East Haven led 7-0 and 9-2, but a bunch of defensive mistakes and timely hitting by Amity allowed the Spartans to craw back into the contest. After closing it to 10-5 going to the bottom of the seventh, they began to rough up winning pitcher Tori Heaphy with four straight hard hit balls, including run scoring hits by Corynne Chadwick and Nicole Bier that pulled Amity (5-2) to within 10-7.

At that point, Emilee Bishop came on in relief with the tying runs on base.

“I was definitely nervous,” Bishop said. “I was thinking throw strikes, pump it, stay focused and take it pitch by pitch. I really trust my defense and that’s my defense. That’s what I did.

Kelly Pritchard reached on an error as Zito scored and two batters later, Olivia Greco singled in a run to make it 10-9.

Bishop got Jill Ciccarelli to hit a ground ball to second baseman Sammie Franceschi. She bobbled it for a moment, but her throw just beat Ciccarelli at first to end the game.

“That’s Amity. They’re not going to let themselves get beat 9-2,” Crisafi said. “They came back and our defense let us down a bit, but we hung on. That’s all that counts. A win is a win.”

Early in the game, East Haven was much more aggressive at the plate from the opening pitch than it had been.

“We didn’t take so many pitches, especially the first pitch,” Crisafi. “We worked on it yesterday in practice.”

The Yellowjackets scored four times in the first inning with the help of a couple Amity errors and another three in the fourth with two of those being unearned to take a 7-0 lead. Lena Barthel drive in a run in each rally as did Franceschi.

The Spartans finally broke through in the bottom of the fourth inning when Zito doubled and scored on a Sydney Manzione single.

A run-scoring single by Barthel in the fifth along with another unearned run made it 9-1 before the Spartans started their comeback.

A Ciccarelli homer in the fifth, along with a two-run homer by Bier in the sixth made it 9-5.

“I’m really proud of my girls,” Amity coach Sara Hale said. “We showed when we’re down, we can come back. That was a really big hole we were in, but we started chipping away at it. We just need to do it sooner next time.”

East Haven got what would end up being a big insurance run in the top of the seventh, when Adrianna Franceschi reached on an infield hit and later scored when Sammie Franceschi doubled her in.

East Haven 10, Amity 9

East Haven 4 0 0 3 2 0 1 — 10 12 3 Amity 0 0 0 1 1 3 4 — 9 10 5

Batteries: East Haven—Tori Heaphy (3-1), Emilee Bishop (7) and Gianna Fowler; Amity —Kelly Pritchard (2-1), Katie Schatz (5) and Jill Ciccarelli

2B: A—Zito (2). HR: A—Bier, Ciccarelli.

Team records: East Haven (5-1); Amity (4-2)