No. 7 Hillhouse hangs on to beat Wilbur Cross

Hillhouse's Ta'zhon Daniels is defended between Wilbur Cross' Daquan Goodwin, left, and Derrick Grant on Thursday.

NEW HAVEN — Wilbur Cross has had its share of miserable third quarters this season and Thursday night wasn’t any different.

The Governors didn’t hit a single basket and Hillhouse retook the lead. But Cross didn’t go away. In fact, the Governors had a couple of chances to go ahead in the game’s latter stages.

But a few shots missed the mark and the Governors also committed two costly turnovers. Seventh-ranked Hillhouse hit six of its last seven free throws to win 54-47 at the Floyd Little Athletic Center.

“We were able to move the ball, make our free throws and listen to our coaches,” Hillhouse guard Evan Scott Alexander said. “We don’t dislike them, but once we get on the court, we do dislike them. We want to win.”

Said Hillhouse coach Renard Sutton: “This doesn’t define who we are as a program for the season. There are still a lot of games to go and we will have to meet (Cross) again (on Feb. 20th). They are a good team, so we will take this one in stride.”

Hillhouse junior Evan Scott Alexander talks about the win over Wilbur Cross. #ctbb pic.twitter.com/O9t3cfXbDj — Joe Morelli (@nhrJoeMorelli) January 31, 2020

Scott Alexander made three free throws himself in the last 27.4 seconds to seal it.

The Governors (8-4) fell behind by as many as 11 points (41-30) early in the fourth quarter. But then they started to hit shots to whittle the lead down.

“We’ve had the third-quarter blues. In all of our losses, we have had terrible third quarters,” Wilbur Cross assistant coach Gerald McClease Sr. said. “The coaching staff is trying to figure that out. But even with the bad quarter, we found a way to get back into the game.”

Dereyk Grant hit a 3-pointer with 1:23 left to put Cross down 48-47, capping a 17-7 run. Jaiden Satchell made a free throw 20 seconds later to put the Academics (11-2) up by two.

Dereyk Grant 3 ball for Cross. Hillhouse lead down to 48-47 with 122 left. #ctbb pic.twitter.com/8VbDSL5oXm — Joe Morelli (@nhrJoeMorelli) January 31, 2020

After Cross called for timeout with 33.9 seconds left, the inbounds went to Jayden Taylor (11 points) in the corner for a wide-open look at a go-ahead 3-pointer. But it was off the mark.

After a Scott Alexander free throw, the Governors committed a costly turnover with 17 seconds left.

“We got what we wanted,” McClease said about Taylor’s shot. “Come playoff time we will be dangerous, we are building toward that. These city games are all about toughness. They were a little bit tougher down the stretch than us tonight.”

Ta’zhon Daniels (13 points) and Scott Alexander hit two free throws each to help Hillhouse survive the 225th meeting between the two Elm City rivals, dating back to 1921.

“It’s Elm City. It’s one of the biggest games every season for us,” Sutton said. “No matter if we think we are better than them or they think they are better than us, we know it will be a hard-played game.”

McClease was coaching in place of Kevin Walton, who was ejected during the junior varsity game and by rule, had to sit out the varsity game. McClease had stepped in for Walton earlier this month, a win over Hamden, when Walton was away due to business reasons.

Cross missed 16 straight shots in the second half on Thursday night, including all 12 in the third quarter. The Governors scored three points from the free throw line.

“We limited them to one shot (per possession),” Sutton said. “It was the determination of wanting to win the game. Our defense prevailed.”

Said Scott Alexander: “Coming out of halftime down two (27-25), we didn’t want to let them score and we didn’t want to lose this game.”

But Hillhouse scored just 11 points in the third and then had to hold off Cross, something the Academics could not do against Windsor on the same floor earlier this month.

“I definitely thought about Windsor. I didn’t want to miss crucial free throws like I did in that game,” Scott Alexander said.

DIVISION RIVALS ONCE AGAIN

For the first time since the Southern Connecticut Conference was formed in 1994-95, Hillhouse and Wilbur Cross are playing in the same division, the Hammonasset. The city rivals played in the District League before the SCC was formed.

PLAYERs OF THE GAME

Hillhouse defense: In a low-scoring game with no dominant scorer, if you can hold a team without a field goal in an 8-minute quarter, your defense is doing a decent job of limiting shots and boxing out.

QUOTABLE

“It definitely wasn’t pretty. All of them won’t be pretty, but we will take it even if we win by one.” — Hillhouse coach Renard Sutton